USCG Station Cape Disappointment crew rehearse a hoist-rescue exercise aboard a 47-foot motor lifeboat with USCG Air Station Astoria, in a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, on Wednesday Aug. 2, near the mouth of the Columbia River. The trainings, used to simulate rescuing boaters in distress, are conducted weekly between the stations along the Columbia River Bar, also known as the “Graveyard of the Pacific.”
Brandon Fryfogle, USCG BM3, prepares to depart on a 47-foot motor lifeboat during a training exercise Wednesday, Aug. 2. “I like driving boats, that’s what I’m here to do,” said the 21-year-old Pennsylvania native.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Photos by LUKE WHITTAKER
Brandon Fryfogle, USCG BM3, radios USCG Air Station Astoria, in a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, while aboard a 47-foot motor lifeboat during a training exercise.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The USCG station at Cape Disappointment responds to hundreds of calls assistance for commercial and recreational boaters each year, with the peak occurring during late summer.
LUKE WHITTAKER
USCG Station Cape Disappointment crew monitor sonar while preparing for a training exercise with USCG Air Station Astoria near the mouth of the Columbia River.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A crew from USCG Air Station Astoria, in an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, hovers near the mouth of the Columbia River.
LUKE WHITTAKER
USCG Station Cape Disappointment crew monitor sonar.
LUKE WHITTAKER
USCG Station Cape Disappointment personnel rehearse a hoist-rescue exercise aboard a 47-foot motor lifeboat with a USCG Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.
CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT — Crews at local Coast Guard stations are preparing for one of the busiest times of the year.
The station at Cape Disappointment responds to hundreds of calls for assistance for commercial and recreational boaters each year, with the peak occurring during the summer months. Thousands of boaters frequent the mouth of the Columbia River during the popular Buoy 10 fishing season that began Aug. 1.
