A failure to navigate through the south entrance of the Tillamook Bay bar, combined with fatigue and marijuana use, likely led to the capsizing of a Warrenton commercial fishing vessel and the deaths of two crew members last year, an investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard found.
On June 1, the Coast Guard presented the findings of a formal marine casualty investigation involving the Coastal Reign during a town hall at Garibaldi City Hall, where the victims’ families were present.
“The investigation confirms that the sinking of the [Coastal Reign] was a preventable accident,” the report said.
The report recommends that Brandon Anderson, the master of the Coastal Reign, be referred for prosecution. The report also recommends that the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Portland issue a civil penalty against Anderson for negligence.
Accident details
Investigators spoke to survivors and witnesses and examined footage of the event.
On Feb. 20, 2021, after 4 p.m., the 38-foot vessel attempted to cross the bar with four men and about two tons of Dungeness crab aboard. Coastal Reign’s crew had spent the previous week crab fishing on multiple trips and wanted to sell their catch at Garibaldi, where it would fetch more money per pound than it would in Warrenton.
Over a 40-hour period, the report found, the crew got about two hours of sleep.
In addition, three of the four crew members, including Anderson, had smoked marijuana during the trip, including about half an hour before they tried to cross the bar amid turbulent waters, the report found.
The Tillamook Bay bar is among the most hazardous in the country, “challenging even for the most experienced of operators,” Capt. Christopher Coutu, the investigating officer from Coast Guard 17th District, said.
That day, the bar had been closed to recreational and uninspected passenger vessels under 40 feet long, but not to commercial fishing vessels.
Todd Chase, 51, the secondary operator from Warrenton, tried to enter the bar through the preferred route in the north, which is buoy-marked, but backed out.
Anderson took control, tried to cut through the south route and ran over the submerged end of the bar’s south jetty. Several hundred feet of the jetty lies underwater; white waves break on the water’s surface above the boulders.
Anderson brought the Coastal Reign “about 600 feet east of where he should have been,” Coutu said.
Three waves struck the vessel’s port side; the third capsized it. All four crew members were in the pilothouse when the vessel overturned.
Chase drowned before he was found. Zachary Zappone, 41, a deckhand, also from Warrenton, was pronounced dead at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital.
The presence of marijuana on board was confirmed through drug tests and physical evidence that washed ashore. Zappone’s backpack, containing marijuana in a glass jar and a plastic bag, turned up with other debris.
Hero drowned
Chase did not partake and had expressed misgivings about drug use on the trip, the report found. His crew mates hid their drug use from him, according to the report.
Chase helped Zappone and the other deckhand put on their lifejackets. He was not wearing one himself; neither was Anderson. There is not enough information to know whether lifejackets were a factor in the deaths, Coutu said.
A few years ago, the preferred channel switched from the south to the north; the buoy system was changed accordingly.
“Did the movement of the buoy cause the casualty? No. Would it have been helpful? Yes. Yes. It would have been helpful for [Anderson] to have,” Coutu said.
There are other signs that mariners can see and use in making their way over the bar, he added.
The report recommends that Coast Guard 13th District conduct a water access management study of the area to figure out where to place buoys, and work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to determine how much of the Tillamook Bay jetties are underwater.
