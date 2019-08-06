LONG ISLAND — Coast Guard crews rescued three boaters from an island in Willapa Bay after their canoe capsized due to weather the evening of Aug. 5.
One of the stranded people called 911 to get help.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River were notified from Pacific County dispatch around 5:30 p.m. that the three needed to be picked up off Long Island after their 17-foot canoe overturned.
The command center diverted an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria that was already in the air for training.
The aircrew arrived on scene at 6 p.m. and deployed the rescue swimmer to assess the condition of the three people, and then hoisted them aboard the helicopter.
They were transported to awaiting emergency medical responders at Ilwaco Airport at 7 p.m. for further assessment.
The current medical condition of the individuals is unknown.
The Coast Guard recommends boaters always check weather forecasts prior to departing on a journey. The smaller size of paddle craft makes them susceptible to wind and waves.
Wearing life preservers is a good idea for all local boaters.
