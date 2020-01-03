KLIPSAN BEACH — A Coast Guard aircrew rescued a person from a sailboat about a mile off the Long Beach Peninsula Friday evening, Jan. 3.
There could hardly be a worse time to be in the ocean off the Pacific County coast. A gale warning is in effect, with gusts around 50 mph and a combined swell of up to 20 feet.
A rescue crew from Newport, Oregon flying an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter lifted a person off their 29-foot sailboat, according to Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read with the Public Affairs Detachment for Coast Guard District 13.
The boat was still adrift on the ocean at about 5:30 p.m, Read said. The person rescued was flown to the Coast Guard station in Warrenton and no injuries are being reported at this time.
This story will be updated as more information become available.
