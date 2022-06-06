ILWACO — Seven years after joining Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics, six years after being named its CEO, and more than 40 years after his first involvement with the peninsula’s hospital, Larry Cohen is ready to retire.
Cohen, who turns 65 next month, announced last month that he is retiring as OBH’s CEO on July 29. He will be succeeded by Scot Attridge, who most recently served as the chief financial officer of Willapa Harbor Hospital in South Bend. Attridge is expected to begin in his new position at OBH later this month and will have a six-week overlap with Cohen before his final day on the job.
For Cohen, his retirement caps a decades-long career in healthcare leadership positions throughout the southwest Washington and Portland region. And while he didn’t join OBH until 2015 — initially as its chief operating officer before being named the interim CEO — his connection to OBH spans decades.
In 1981, after finishing graduate school at Rush University in Chicago, Cohen was selected for a post-graduate fellowship by Virginia Mason Medical Center. Virginia Mason operated the “health services consortium” that included both OBH and Willapa Harbor Hospital, among others. His year-long fellowship was supposed to see him spend three months at four different hospitals in the region.
Cohen did his first three months at Morton General Hospital — now Arbor Health — as planned, and came to OBH for his second three-month stint. But Cohen said he hit it off with the hospital’s administrator, Don Stubsten, who asked him to stay for the remainder of his fellowship and kept him on for an additional three months until he found a permanent job at OHSU in Portland.
He had earlier completed his undergraduate studies at Pennsylvania State University, and knew when he began attending college that he wanted to go into healthcare — just not healthcare administration.
“I was pre-med for two years, and as a lot of people that try and do that realize, it’s a very, very difficult road,” Cohen said. “Penn State had a healthcare administration program and let me basically move all of my science courses over for credit so I did not lose any time toward earning my four-year degree.”
He said it was evident pretty early on in the program that being involved in healthcare leadership was something that appealed to him and excelled at. “I kind of said to myself that if I couldn’t be a doctor, then I would become someone that could help them do their job.”
Cohen spent his career working for healthcare providers throughout the region, including OHSU, Legacy Health Systems, the Vancouver Clinic, and PeaceHealth. He owned LJC Consulting directly prior to joining OBH seven years ago, providing consulting services to hospitals, clinics, diagnostic imaging joint ventures and facilities development.
Looking back with prideHis final two-plus years at the helm of OBH have been dominated by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, and the hospital’s response is something Cohen takes pride in. “I think our covid response has been exemplary.”
Since covid vaccines first became available in December 2020, OBH has administered more than 19,000 shots — a substantial portion of the countywide total — and has also provided infusions of monoclonal antibodies when available and needed.
With a low number of cases that were reported on the peninsula in the first several months of the pandemic, Cohen said the hospital’s most pressing need was securing enough personal protective equipment — masks, mainly — for staff once a wave came. He recalled meeting a plane at the Port of Ilwaco Airport, where pilots from the Boeing Employee Pilots Association flew in masks for the hospital’s use.
OBH later converted to using and now has three dozen controlled air-purifying respirators, hood-like devices that have their own filtered air supply and a protective face mask. The hospital also obtained its own laboratory analyzers that could test for covid-19, which reduced a days-long turnaround time down to just an hour for receiving test results.
Along with the hospital’s covid response, Cohen is also proud of the new equipment and services that OBH has secured for the community, including the opening of the Ocean Park clinic, relocating the Naselle clinic to a new site, and opening the Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Ilwaco.
The hospital also secured more than $5 million in loans to make a number of capital and IT system improvements and purchases, including acquiring an electronic health record system.
“I’m just very proud of what we’ve accomplished since I’ve been here,” Cohen said. “I think the patient quality has improved. The facilities certainly have improved, with respect to equipment, radiology, laboratory, patient beds and just things like that.”
Cohen lives in Long Beach and plans on staying in the area once he’s retired with his wife, Jayne. Along with enjoying visits from his three grandsons, he said he looks forward to dedicating more time to his hobbies, including woodworking, 3D printing and car mechanics.
While he’s ready for retirement, he says he’ll miss the dedicated group of people he’s worked with at OBH, adding that he considers the people who work there a family. “I know I’ll definitely miss all of them.”
“It takes a village, it takes a team. I’ve been fortunate to have a mixture of people that have been here a long time, and [have] new people with new perspectives and energy come to the organization recently,” Cohen said. “We’ve had our core group of providers … that have just been wonderful to work with, and I fully expect Ocean Beach Hospital to continue to hopefully expand its services and help make the community healthier.”
