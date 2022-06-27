PE ELL — A 17-year-old from Raymond was involved in a fatal collision on the Lewis County side of State Route 6 at milepost 26 outside of Pe Ell on June 25. The collision occurred around 11:25 p.m. on the dark highway.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the teenager was westbound on SR 6 in a 2018 Hyundai Elantra headed towards Raymond when a deer jumped out in front of the vehicle, and the driver swerved into the eastbound lane to avoid it.
Another driver, identified as Eric C. Campbell, 44, was headed eastbound in a 1988 Volkswagen and was struck head-on by the teen. Campbell was declared deceased at the scene by emergency responders, and a passenger in his vehicle, identified as Cecelia J. Wiltse, 50, was transported to Providence Hospital in Centralia.
The roadway was closed for an extended period while the Washington State Patrol investigated the cause of the collision. An official cause has not been specified, but troopers do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role, and all three drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
Detectives from the Washington State Patrol Vancouver office have taken over the investigation, which could mean it will some time before an official report is finished.
However, deer and other wildlife are well known to cross local roadways, including that specific stretch of SR 6, where multiple herds of elk cross consistently.
