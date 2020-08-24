LOOMIS — A juvenile passenger was injured and transported to Ocean Beach Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 23 at about 10:25 p.m. after a Ford Edge driven by Jade T. Coughlin, 29, of Long Beach left State Route 103 at 194th half a mile north of Loomis Lake and ran into a tree.
The northbound vehicle veered off SR103 to the right, continued in a ditch for about 60 yards and then struck the tree, the Washington State Patrol reported. Both Coughlin and her passenger, about whom the WSP released no personal details, were wearing seat belts. Coughlin was uninjured.
Coughlin faces multiple charges: driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, driving without insurance and driving with wheels off the roadway. She was booked into Pacific County Jail at 3:37 a.m. Monday. Bail was set at $15,000.
The vehicle was totaled.
