PACIFIC COUNTY — This weekend is expected to bring this cool year's hottest weather so far, with a near 30º jump in daytime high temperatures by Sunday afternoon. The heat will likely move into the area on Friday, and then last through the weekend and into early next week.
On Friday, most of Pacific County is expected to be sitting in the upper to mid-70s. But by Sunday, daytime highs are expected to hover around the low 90s, at least in locations away from the Pacific Ocean's natural air conditioning.
Portions inland are forecast to experience the most intense highs, while areas near the beaches, including the Long Beach Peninsula, are forecast to stay 10º-15º cooler, in the upper 60s to low 70s.
"This heat wave will be quite typical for this time of the year and will have little in common with the great heat event of late June 2021," Cliff Mass, a meteorology professor at the University of Washington, stated on his online weather blog.
The June 2021 heatwave torched most of the Pacific Northwest with record temperatures and a high of 113º in downtown Raymond. The heat caused significant "heat stress" damage to local forests, particularly in the Naselle area.
However, the big risk this time around is cold water. Hot weather along the I-5 corridor is likely to bring a crush of visitors to the beach, where many will be unaccustomed to the frigid and unpredictable waters of our ocean. Inland, there will be danger associated with fast-flowing streams as the snow pack melts.
"Given a much-above normal snowpack in the Cascades, rivers are running cold and fast and will continue to do so this weekend," the National Weather Service Portland stated. "Nearly every year, people die in rivers in southwest Washington and northwest Oregon due to cold water shock during the season's first heat wave."
"Hot temperatures can make the cool water seem tempting, but river temperatures in the 40s and 50s can easily result in cold water shock that can kill in minutes," they added.
Cold water can drain the body of warmth up to four times faster than cold air. As little as just a few minutes in cold water can become a deadly struggle.
"When your body hits cold water, 'cold shock' can cause dramatic changes in breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure. The sudden gasp and rapid breathing alone creates a greater risk of drowning, even for confident swimmers in calm waters. In rough open water, this danger increases," the NWS stated.
In contrast, it's not just cold water shock that can sneak up on those looking to cool off in rivers or streams. The ocean is equally dangerous to anyone tempting even just a quick dip to cool off.
Nearly every year, people are swept out into the ocean due to riptides, resulting in emergency responders risking their lives to save them.
Many have died over the decades.
Anyone contemplating a dip in the ocean is heavily advised to wear a lifejacket to improve their odds. This is especially true for children, who should be carefully watched at all times when on the beach.
