ILWACO — A third round of pre-season meat recovery testing for all stations in Washington, Oregon and California finds the minimum meat recovery percentage has now been met in all areas.
Based on this recent test, the Tri-State Dungeness Crab Committee has agreed to open the commercial Dungeness crab season in the area between Point Arena, California to Klipsan Beach at 9 a.m. Dec. 31, with a 73-hour gear set beginning at 8 a.m. on Dec. 28. Hold inspections will be conducted beginning at noon Dec. 30.
The opening includes Willapa Bay. Crabbers participating in the fishery south of Klipsan Beach or in Willapa Bay are subject to reduced pot limits. Fishers with permanent pot limits of 500 and 300 will be allowed to use 400 or 250 pots, respectively.
Crabbing started in California on Dec. 15. Alber Seafoods, which owns Jessie's Ilwaco Fish Co., started the season there at a price of $3 a pound to crabbers, according to local news media. However, there are indications a price has not yet been agreed to in Washington and Oregon, something that sometimes delays boats going out.
