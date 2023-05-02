SOUTH BEND — Under Washington state law, an elected sheriff has extensive responsibilities but does not have overarching authority over county government. A disagreement on this matter is the latest source of friction between new Pacific County Sheriff Daniel Garcia and county commissioners.
In remarks at the public safety meeting at the Pacific County Fire District 1 Fire Hall on April 19, Garcia called himself the “chief executive officer” of the county.
“Everything that is in the county is the sheriff’s [responsibility]. It is our office’s responsibility to all of you. You guys are all our constituents, and I am directly responsible to you. I work for you; I don’t work for the commissioners — no matter where it’s printed, I don’t. I work for you,” Garcia said.
“They control the purse, and they agree and control the policy. The judges and the prosecutors are the judicial branch, and I am the executive. In fact, I am the chief executive officer of the county. So, that is how the county government works. It is an equal but separate branches of government for the power to be spread out,” he said.
An email exchange between him and Pacific County administration alluded to Garcia’s expressed belief in executive power.
‘As the CEO…’
The county administration and Garcia sparred on April 24 regarding Garcia repeatedly hitting “reply all” in emails, sending his emails to just about every contact within his email account. The result has been a public records nightmare for the county public records department.
Instead of sifting through a dozen emails for a public records request, records officials have to review dozens upon dozens of emails to check for necessary redactions under Washington state rules. The process has bogged down processing records requests and impacted timely services.
In response to an email from the county administration asking him to cease doing so, Garcia wrote, “As the CEO of Pacific County, it is important that people see I have read and acknowledge their good work. I do not think it prudent to stile communications for fear of PDR or the work it creates. In fact, I think that fosters distrust in the process. I would like to work towards restoring trust in our local government.”
Conservator of peace
Garcia is, in fact, not the CEO of the county and does not hold any official governmental power in the county administration other than the customary roles of a sheriff. The title of CEO he is referring to is held under state statute RCW 36.28.010, pertaining to the general duties of a sheriff.
Per the RCW, “the sheriff is the chief executive officer and conservator of the peace of the county,” which in layman’s terms means he is in charge of keeping peace in county-controlled jurisdiction, such as unincorporated areas.
Under these duties, Garcia has no influence or power over other law enforcement agencies in the county, including the Long Beach Police Department, South Bend Police Department, Raymond Police Department, and Shoalwater Bay Police Department.
“Commissioners are the chief executives of the county organization. Primary legislative powers of the board of county commissioners are found in RCW 36.32.120 and RCW 36.40.100,” Pacific County Board of County Commissioner (BOCC) Lisa Olsen said.
“The sheriff is correct that he does not work for the board of commissioners, but it is essential that he attempt to work with us for the good of our constituents. The system is set up to have a certain number of checks and balances to attain a balance of power that is always a good thing in any level of government,” she added.
None of the elected county officials, including Pacific County Prosecutor Michael Rothman, Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter, or even interim-appointed auditor Alex Gerow, work for the commissioners.
“None of the elected officials in the county work for the BOCC, but we work together to attain and deliver the best services we can to our residents while working within our budget and in accordance with county and state policy,” Olsen said.
‘Constitutional sheriffs’
The Chinook Observer emailed Garcia several questions regarding his comments, interpretation of the law, standing as a constitutional sheriff, and whether or not he is a member of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, among other topics.
Garcia did not respond.
Constitutional sheriffs, which Garcia touts as his core belief, believe that “the law enforcement powers held by the sheriff supersede those of any agent, office, elected official or employee from any level of government when in the jurisdiction of the county,” according to the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection (ICAP) at Georgetown University.
But while sheriffs have far-reaching law enforcement discretion within their respective counties, a sheriff’s authority does not supersede that of other local, state, and federal branches of law enforcement, according to legal experts.
“The idea that sheriffs have authority that supersedes all other local, state, and federal law enforcement authorities has no valid basis in the text or history of the U.S. Constitution. The word ‘sheriff’ does not appear in the U.S. Constitution,” the ICAP added.
The word sheriff does appear in the Washington State Constitution, but only outlines election practices and does not grant exceptional powers. The following behind constitutional sheriffs has been stated to be a “direct threat” to democracy due to radical beliefs and assumptions of power beyond the law.
“’Thus constitutional sheriffs’ assert that they have power to determine the constitutionality of the laws they are entrusted with enforcing, and to refuse to enforce any law that they believe is unconstitutional,” ICAP said.
Constitutional sheriffs were a significant driving force behind 2020 presidential election fraud claims that were never substantiated.
(1) comment
Lol
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.