SOUTH BEND — Illegal dumping has plagued Pacific County in recent years, and the Pacific County Commissioners took action to address some of the issues during their second meeting of the month on June 22.
The meeting hardly lasted 24 minutes, but the commissioners were able to check off a long list of agenda items that mostly only involved quick votes.
Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Frank Wolfe and Michael Runyon were present for the meeting, along with Assistant Marie Guernsey and Risk Manager Kathy Spoor. The department heads were all present via Zoom from their respective offices.
Commissioner honored
Commissioner Lisa Olsen was honored for being with the county for 40 long years, dating all the way back to June 15, 1981. She joked as soon as the agenda item came up by calling it the “dinosaur” and if they “could just skip it.” Wolfe jokingly commented that they might need to investigate possible child labor laws.
“Thank you, guys. I love Pacific County,” Olsen said. “It has been a pleasure to work here.”
Litter crew and more
Director of Community Development Shawn Humphreys presented the commissioners with an agreement from the Washington State Department of Ecology that would supply the county with $45,400 for the county’s litter cleanup program. The program would fund not only litter cleanup but also some cleanup of illegal dumpsites.
“This is just a continuation of our litter program, and unfortunately, the last biennium has kind of been messed up with covid impacting our youth group,” Humphrey said. “Getting new funding and, hopefully, getting the program up and running and getting things going again to get these roads cleaned up.”
The grant will also allow the county to employ some adults if it chooses to with added flexibility in terms of the grant’s fine print, or they can use the funds to increase the capacity of the youth group the following year for more days and hours.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the grant.
DPW gets new equipment
The Department of Public Works requested major equipment purchases totaling nearly $30,000. Director Brook Priest requested authorization for her department to purchase a Northstar trailer-mounted hot water pressure washer that is capable of 4,000 psi for just under $8,000, excluding tax, from Northern Tool and Equipment.
On the other end of the county, Telecom Engineer Joe Camenzind requested authorization to purchase a Kohler 14W three-phase generator from Power Systems West. The purchase would also need installation and electrical work and some accessories for the Ilwaco site. Altogether, the purchase is estimated to cost under $20,000.
Both items were approved unanimously by the commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.