SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office employee losses continued for another week with the resignation of another clerical staff member. The Pacific County Board of Commissioners heard of the departure during their March 8 meeting while also tending to other business.
Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon, and Frank Wolfe were present for the meeting along with Clerk of the Board Amanda Bennett, Chief Administrative Office Paul Plakinger and other top staff.
Kanick departures
Only a month since Sheila Didion resigned from her position as clerk secretary, well-known Civil Clerk Eva Kanick submitted her letter of resignation effective March 11, ending a more than decade-long career at the department.
“Eva has been with us quite a while, and we are sad to see her go. She is a great employee,” Olsen said. “She is a great gal, and we wish her the best.”
Kanick has been hired to be the South Bend Police Department’s new secretary. Current department secretary Zoe Sowa was chosen to be the city’s next clerk-treasurer. Dee Roberts, who’s been the city’s long-standing clerk/secretary, is retiring in May and is currently serving as Raymond’s mayor after being elected to office last November.
Outreach program
The commissioners were provided a request from Pacific County Health and Human Services Director Katie Lindstrom to approve a $600,000 grant and outreach program. Three separate agencies will provide the outreach to help connect disadvantaged populations with services such as programs through the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.
“We are super excited about it,” Lindstrom said. “Darian, our housing program manager, wrote this, and we were, I think, one of three or so in the state that were funded. It’s going to involve subcontracts [Pacific County Immigration Support], [Peninsula Poverty Response], and [Pacific County Voices Uniting] to provide targeted outreach to historically disadvantaged populations so we can increase services to groups that historically are not receiving services at the rate as everyone else is.”
Fairground arena
Fair Manager Bill Monohon presented the commissioners with a request to purchase panels and gates for the fairground’s new horse arena for $17,177 through The Farm Store in Chehalis. Friends of the Pacific County Fair had already put down $8,559 or half of the funds needed for the project.
The commissioners approved the request unanimously, and the other half of the funds for the horse arena update will come from the Capital Improvements Fund. The Farm Store will be delivering the upgrades later this spring and won’t be charging a delivery fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.