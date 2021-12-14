SOUTH BEND — There are some significant promotions for workers in the Pacific County Commissioners’ office due to the looming retirement of County Administrative Officer/Risk Manager Kathy Spoor, who ends her long career at the end of February 2022.
Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe recently acted on the matter.
PromotionsSpoor, who has served the county for over two decades, has decided to call it a career and enjoy the pleasures of retirement. Her departure is expected to leave a large void.
“After lots of discussion and work on behalf of the board, this is the decision that you guys have directed me to put on the agenda for you; the decisions that have been made tentatively so that you guys could do this in a public meeting,” Spoor said.
The commissioners decided to promote Paul Plakinger to chief administrative officer, along with continuing as fiscal analyst for the county.
The board acted to promote Clerk of the Board Marie Guernsey to become the next risk manager. Amanda Bennett, currently a deputy clerk to the board, will be promoted to clerk of the board.
Spoor said she wanted to request the promotions early to allow Guernsey and Bennett to begin cross-training for their new positions well ahead of their start dates.
All three will officially jump up to their new job titles effective March 1, and the county will look to hire a new deputy clerk of the board.
Circus relocationEvery two years, the Willapa Harbor Lions Club pulls in a circus attraction and holds the event at what is now the Dollar General location in South Bend. With that location no longer an option, the club is turning its attention to the Pacific County Fairgrounds.
According to club member Steve Holland, the club is looking for a new location that has the space and necessary water for circus animals. “We are just hoping to have permission to do it there,” Holland said.
The earliest date the circus would be held is May 24, 2022.
“When you know the date, get a hold of Marie and fill out a facility use agreement and then we will figure out the fee; usually nonprofits are like half,” Olsen said. “We will work that out when the time comes, but I don’t see it as being a problem.”
Runyon also backed up Olsen by stating, “Nope, it sounds good.”
Public defense
The county was provided $31,084 to assist with additional public defense costs for the State v. Blake decision that ruled the state’s former felony drug possession law null and void and has resulted in thousands of charges being vacated.
The funds will help the county provide legal services to defendants who will be seeking vacation of their charges or resentencing.
