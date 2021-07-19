SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Commissioners met for their first of two regular scheduled commissioners meetings of the month on July 13. All three commissioners were in attendance for the meeting that lasted about 40 minutes due to a packed agenda.
Board of health
For the first time in quite awhile, the commissioners had an agenda item to discuss during the board of health portion of their meeting. The item regarded renewal of an interlocal agreement with the Tacoma Pierce County Health Department (TPHD) for online food server training and certification.
"They manage the program and manage the online system, accept payments, and then they issue us, I believe, $7 for each card they issue," Community Development Director Shawn Humphreys said. "They send us a check every three months for the amount of cards that have been issued, and that goes into a fund for our food education program and for our food inspectors to work."
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the renewal, and the agreement will run from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2026. The cost for the training and card is $10, and TPHD keeps $3.
Park security
Parks Manager Blair Swogger presented the commissioners with a request to hire Larry and Doreena Thomas to perform maintenance and security at Chinook County Park. The start date was requested as July 14, and the contract would run from July 13, 2021, through April 1, 2022.
Additionally, they would have to provide the county with proof of liability insurance and complete a criminal background check before officially starting. Board Clerk Marie Guernsey noted they had already submitted proof of the insurance.
"Public works received a couple of interested applicants to serve as security and maintenance," Risk Manager Kathy Spoor said. "These folks have some prior experience of actually serving the role at other parks. So we are excited to have them move into that role for us."
Spoor quickly noted that having someone present inside the park, especially at night, will help curb crime in the area. Chinook is one of the more remote jurisdictions in the county and is patrolled by the Pacific County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol.
"I think it's been a positive thing to have somebody in there," Commissioner Lisa Olsen said.
Commissioners unanimously approved the request to hire the couple. The county is providing them a space for a self-contained recreation vehicle with free utilities.
Prosecutor's office extension
Amy McCulloch has been assisting the Pacific County Prosecutor's Office for nearly the past year in a temporary role for a time-consuming civil case involving former Oyster Sea Farms owner Dan Driscoll. During the meeting, Prosecutor Ben Haslam requested an extension to her contract to run through Dec. 21 and to appoint her as a chief deputy prosecutor.
"Amy has been working with us as a temporary or casual employee on a particular case and then with one of the attorneys leaving the prosecutor's office," Spoor said. "Amy had worked with the prosecutor's office before, so we are going to bring her on in a larger capacity, and she's going to continue to work that one particular civil [case] as well as pick up some of the other civil work."
McCulloch's contract extension would remain in place through the end of the year or until Haslam can find a permanent replacement for the position. The commissioners voted unanimously to extend her contract and reclassify her position.
Spartina spraying
At the request of County Vegetation Management Director Jeff Nisbett, commissioners were asked to authorize an interagency agreement with the Washington State Department of Agriculture in the continuing battle to eradicate invasive spartina grass. The agreement would run through June 20, 2023.
'"I know what happens if we stopped treating it," peninsula-based Commissioner Frank Wolfe said. "It takes off like a banshee."
Commissioner Michael Runyon asked his colleagues if the services have made much of a difference, and they noted it had made a significant difference. They said the problem will never be fully resolved and will be a continuing issue the county must address annually.
"We went from acres and acres of it to [little patches], and we've taken care of it," Spoor said. It is very invasive, so "If you don't stay on top of it, it will take off again." All three commissioners then voted to approve the agreement.
Naselle slide
The commissioners voted 2-1 to temporarily open the Naselle slide road to the public through the end of August, as long as the weather remains dry. The request also stipulated that proper signage be installed along with a traffic counter. Wolfe was the lone commissioner to vote no and stated, "I am against, no," when Olsen asked for all in favor.
A landslide buried an 80-foot-long section of Upper Naselle Road in December 2015 after heavy rainfall. A provisional county road was eventually carved out to allow two families above the slide to travel to and from their homes, but the area is also popular with salmon anglers and hunters, who will now be allowed to access the area until fall rains begin.
The next commissioner's meeting will be held on July 27.
