SOUTH BEND — September’s final Pacific County Board of Commissioners’ meeting went off without a hitch on Sept. 28. Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe handled several hot topics, including taking over a municipal court and homelessness.
Interlocal agreement with Raymond
About three-quarters of the way through the meeting, Wolfe read a request to enter into an interlocal agreement with the City of Raymond to take over their municipal court. According to Olsen, the city approached the county looking to see if they were interested, and they began working on a deal.
As part of the agreement, the county would take over the prosecution, adjudication, indigent defense and sentencing services for all adult misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor offenses, civil and code violations beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
Raymond would then also pay the county $36,000 per year and provide the county with the facilities necessary for judicial proceedings.
“The City of Raymond came to us a while ago and asked if our North District Court would be interested in taking over their entire City of Raymond court system,” Olsen said. “There were some conversations, and we have come to an agreement, and we have agreed to do that for them.”
Long Beach and Ilwaco municipal courts are administered by South Pacific County District Court, in a similar arrangement.
The commissioners passed the interlocal agreement unanimously.
Ocean Park Retreat Center
The county was presented with a chance to enter an Emergency Temporary Occupancy Agreement with the Ocean Park Retreat Center and Methodist Camp to secure a single cabin for emergency use for homelessness at a rate of $50 a night.
“This is related to the Emergency Shelter Grant that we have to provide shelter to people who are literally homeless,” Health Department Director Katie Lindstrom said. “The Ocean Park Retreat Center has several cabins on their property, and they are like house cabins and have electricity and everything. They’ve agreed to lease one of [their] cabins to us so that we are to put people in on an emergency basis into housing.”
The agreement will run from Sept. 15, 2021, to June 15, 2022. All three commissioners voted to pass the agreement unanimously.
Housing Resource Center
A combined grant serving both Pacific and Lewis counties was before the court for consideration and approval of a sub-recipient relationship. The program is administered by Pacific County but is based in Lewis County.
“This is kind of a weird one,” Lindstrom said. “We received a Youth Homeless Demonstration Grant a couple of years ago, and part of that the state regionalized us with Lewis County, and we were kind of the lead grantee. So Lewis County pays us to administer this program with the Housing Resource Center, which is in Lewis County.”
“It serves Lewis County, but we do come out with the benefit financially because we get paid to do it, and I think we may get a little bit more than it costs to do it. It’s kind of a bundled grant, and it’s something we’ve been doing for, I think, the third year.”
As part of a match to $40,000, Lewis County will provide $24,348 to the program. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the sub-recipient relationship.
