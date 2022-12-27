SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Commissioners meetings are over for 2022, and during the final meetings in November and December they worked to finalize budgets, make last-minute purchases and put the final touches on contracts.
Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe were present or attended the meetings via Zoom. On Jan. 1, 2023, a new commissioner will take over for Runyon, and another will follow when the retiring Wolfe is replaced.
Timberland Regional Library Executive Director Cheryl Heywood gave her annual State of the Library address during a meeting on Nov. 8. Local libraries are continuing to thrive and are continuing a surge of use that began during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Public works
The Pacific County Department of Public Works’ south county shop will be getting new vinyl flooring after a request was approved by the commissioners on Nov. 18 in the amount of $4,511 to Creative Floor Factors for the upgrade.
The commissioners also approved heating pump upgrades for the Juvenile Office and Pacific County Superior Court. The commissioners approved a bid in the amount of $36,763 from A & R Heating. The project will install three heat pumps through the courthouse roof and attic system.
Another major project is in the works after the commissioners approved a landslide mitigation and bridge replacement assessment bid from MTC. The assessments will look at landslide damage on Smith Creek and Ward Creek Roads and erosion from the Willapa River at Camp One Road near Mill Creek Road. The assessments will cost approximately $37,920.
Radio upgrades
Pacific County Emergency Management Agency (PCEMA) Director Scott McDougall has been hard at work coordinating radio technology upgrades countywide. The commissioners approved a request to purchase 20 Motorola APX 8000 radios at a later date. The total cost will be approximately $110,000.
According to McDougall, the Raymond and South Bend Police Departments will each receive one radio, and 10 will go to the Long Beach Police Department. The remaining radios will go to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.
During the meeting held on Dec. 8, McDougall noted that the assessment of adding a new frequency for the region kicked off. Agencies, including PCEMA, are exploring options to reduce radio chatter or overlaps between fire agencies in the north and south end regions.
20 years
The commissioners were sad to read aloud that North County District Judge Elizabeth Penoyar will retire effective Dec. 31, 2022. She has spent two decades serving the citizens of Pacific County. Judge-elect Scott Harmer will succeed her.
“Betsy’s been a real pleasure to work with my whole time here,” Olsen said. “I just saw her yesterday by the city hall and congratulated her on her retirement. I think she is ready to just play with her grandkids.”
Olsen also added that Penoyar is highly active in local communities and expects it to continue into her well-deserved retirement. A community member spoke highly of Penoyar and stated, “she was a very fair judge.”
