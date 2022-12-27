Motorola APX 8000 radio

County commissioners approved a request to purchase 20 Motorola APX 8000 radios at a later date. The total cost will be around $110,000.

SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Commissioners meetings are over for 2022, and during the final meetings in November and December they worked to finalize budgets, make last-minute purchases and put the final touches on contracts.

Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe were present or attended the meetings via Zoom. On Jan. 1, 2023, a new commissioner will take over for Runyon, and another will follow when the retiring Wolfe is replaced.

