SOUTH BEND — The covid-19 pandemic continues to plague Washington state, and even though officials plan to fully reopen the state by the end of June, Pacific County is still proceeding with caution. On May 25, Pacific County Commissioners addressed the status of the 125th Pacific County Fair.
At the urging of County Risk Manager Kathy Spoor in conjunction with Fair Manager Bill Monohon, during their May 11 meeting Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Frank Wolfe and Michael Runyon were presented with the idea of limiting the annual fair to only a few days.
During the May 25 meeting, the commissioners issued Monohon a letter informing him that the fair is authorized for Aug. 26-28. They cited the ongoing pandemic as the reason for shortening fair, which ordinarily lasts about a week.
“We have confidence in you and your team of volunteers that you will be able to create an out-of-the-box event for all those who may wish to attend,” the commissioners stated.
According to Monohon, he has been working tirelessly to set up entertainment and family fun for this year’s 125th milestone.
“This will be the 125th fair and the 100th year of the fair at the Menlo location,” Monohon said. “The livestock auction will be on Saturday afternoon, and we are looking forward to people bringing entries like never before since being home and growing gardens and flowers.”
“The new building is going up and will be completed by the fair. We are yet to know what will be housed there, but we are working on that now with various options. Sadly, we will not have an ambassador program this year but will move forward with having one for 2022.”
Fair tickets will be available online this year, so citizens can purchase them ahead of time. Tickets also will be available at the door. The county has purchased 48 hand sanitizer stations for the fair using available covid-19 funding.
“We are looking forward to a ‘Celebration’ year for various reasons and hoping the community will come out and enjoy time relaxing, seeing family and friends after being so confined,” Monohon said. “We will have an old-time fair atmosphere and will have a great time.”
The commissioners also voted unanimously on May 11 to spend $935 from a Washington State Agricultural Grant to upgrade the fairground’s wifi capabilities. The decision aims to help vendors and attract more younger people.
“There is much better reception on the fairgrounds,” Monohon said.
