SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Commissioners selected Alexandria (Alex) Gerow to be the next Pacific County Auditor after interviewing four applicants for the position on Feb. 22. She will take over the office on April 1 and will have to run for election this fall to maintain the position for the rest of the four year term.

Along with Gerow, Dosti Graves, Scott Turnbill and Jolene Manuel applied for the position.

