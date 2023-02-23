SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Commissioners selected Alexandria (Alex) Gerow to be the next Pacific County Auditor after interviewing four applicants for the position on Feb. 22. She will take over the office on April 1 and will have to run for election this fall to maintain the position for the rest of the four year term.
Along with Gerow, Dosti Graves, Scott Turnbill and Jolene Manuel applied for the position.
County Chief Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger applauded the decision of the county, and felt like Gerow was the most qualified candidate and had the most relevant experience to make an immediate impact on the auditor's office.
“She has been here for nine years in the auditor's office in many of the different divisions within the office ,” Plakinger said. “She had an outstanding interview. She is just one of the nicest people you’re ever going to meet in your life.”
“I think she is going to be a great fit for the office,” he added.
Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Jerry Doyle and David Tobin started interviews at 9 a.m. and all were concluded by about 12:20 p.m. After asking each candidate questions about the auditor's office, their relevant experience, understanding of laws, and getting to know each candidate, they went into a 90-minute executive session from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Plakinger and Guernsey were also directly involved in the interviews as well.
At 2:30 p.m., the commissioners reopened the meeting to the public and Doyle made a motion to select Gerow. The commissioners voted unanimously to appoint her to the position.
Graves was the only applicant who returned to the commissioners meeting room to hear the selection and openly applauded the decision saying, “she deserves it.”
“She’s going to have a strong presence, she’s great for the office,” Plakinger said.
