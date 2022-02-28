SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Prosecutor Michael Rothman’s plan for pay hikes was quickly shot down by Pacific County Commissioners during a workshop.
Rothman presented Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe with a plea to increase yearly salaries between $7,500 to $15,000 per employee with a price tag upwards of $337,500 over the next five years.
The request came via a 36-page PowerPoint presentation that lobbied a proposal aimed at retaining and recruiting staff for his office with more money. Within the presentation were options to reallocate county funds, using funds from the vacant deputy prosecutor position and even using federal funding.
However, the boldest option was to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to increase the salaries and subsequently open an involuntary treatment center. The revenue from the center would then be used as a revenue chain for the county to replenish salary costs after ARPA funding expires in 2026.
Facility could bring in revenue?
One aim of the idea was geared toward Washington’s new drug possession law that dictates the first two offenses have to be deferred to a treatment program before the third offense can be criminally charged.
As a result, in simple possession cases, officers can only confiscate illegal drugs in Pacific County since no program currently exists locally. However, possession with the intent to deliver drugs is still an immediately arrestable criminal offense.
According to the presentation, Washington state only has 61 beds spread between three involuntary treatment facilities in King, Spokane, and Lewis Counties as of June 2020. That is expected to only increase by 16 beds per year.
“Not every county has an evaluation and treatment facility. Of the [facilities] that exist, the facility has to have an open bed in order to accept a patient for evaluation. Confirming bed space can be exceedingly burdensome for [designated crisis responders] let alone law enforcement,” the presentation stated.
“A [facility] would work for a co-occuring mental health issue and substance abuse, but for substance abuse alone, the Involuntary Treatment Ace (ITA) indicated that a Secure Withdrawal Management and Stabilization facility is the proper location for an involuntary evaluation for substance abuse,” the presentation added.
The presentation didn’t note how much the proposed facility could bring in over the next several years or annually but did reference a briefly opened facility in Grays Harbor County between 2019 and 2020 that brought in approximately $207,000 a year.
However, the costs didn’t account for the actual staffing of the facility.
Risk vs. reward
Before retiring at the end of February, Kathy Spoor, former county chief administrative officer, stated that the risks outweigh the potential benefit of the county jumping to open a facility.
She said these risks are largely due to the liability the county would incur, and the lack of other facilities in the state indicating that either the facilities aren’t cost-effective or are too much of a risk.
All three commissioners denied Rothman’s request to raise his office’s salaries or take a risk on the ARPA funding and open a treatment facility, stating that they had concerns about the sustainability of the salary increases and viability of opening a facility.
If the county were to gamble on raising wages now, and the push for a facility was to fall through, the commissioners would have to solve both short and long-term impacts of the increased wages, Spoor also noted.
Pacific County is already expected to finish this year in the red, close to the deficit it saw in 2021 of over $7 million.
During Rothman’s job interview back in October 2021, prosecutor’s office salaries were a hot topic, and the commissioners made it clear that the county’s prosecutor salaries were near the bottom-end as far as competitiveness.
They also added that the county had no leeway in increasing salaries in its current financial state.
