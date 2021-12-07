SOUTH BEND — Beginning next year, Pacific County Commissioners will see an increase in their maximum yearly salaries through 2024, putting them on par with most elected county officials with pay currently scheduled to reach more than $73,000 in 2024.
Under the Washington State Constitution, Amendment 57 prohibits any elected county official, including county commissioners, from increasing their own salary during their current term of office.
Instead, officials vote to increase the salary scale outside their current elected terms.
Ball started rolling years ago
Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe voted on Nov. 12, 2019 with Ordinance 189 to increase their maximum salaries to be equal to other elected county officials, including the auditor and assessor, as of Jan. 1, 2023.
The ordinance increases their monthly salaries from $5,742 a month or $68,904 annually in 2022, to $6,001 a month or $72,012 annually in 2023. The increase continues in 2024 to $73,464 or $6,122.
The adjustments do not account for benefits.
In comparison, this year the county commissioners earned a monthly salary of $5,629 or $67,548 annually versus other county elected officials, who earned a maximum salary of $5,796 or $69,552 annually — a difference of $2,004.
Big money
During a special meeting on Dec. 6, the commissioners voted to continue the pay increase with Ordinance 190 by establishing their maximum salaries to remain on par with other elected officials by mandating a 40% salary of that of the elected superior court judge.
In 2021, Judge Don Richter held an annual salary of approximately $195,330, equal to roughly $16,277 a month. The salary is split up between January through June ($190,985, approximately $15,915 a month) and July through December ($199,675, approximately $16,639 a month), when a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is made.
The salary for the commissioners and other elected officials is calculated by the superior court judge’s salary effective Jan. 1 of each year and does not include the COLA adjustments.
If the 40% increase was implemented in 2021, the commissioners and other elected officials would have racked in a yearly salary of approximately $76,394, which is roughly $6,366 a month.
The caveat to the maximum salaries is that the actual allotted salaries will not be determined by the commissioners or other county officials, but instead the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries of Elected Officials judges’ salary determination.
“The resolution that the board adopts here can set a lesser amount,” Fiscal Analyst Paul Plakinger said. “The dollar amounts listed here within this resolution 2021.066 do match the amounts that the WCCSEO citizens commission on salaries for relevant officials has set for the superior court judge as of Jan. 2020.”
What goes up must…?
Olsen also added that the ordinance takes control out of her and her colleagues’ hands.
“Just to put a fine point on [it],” Olsen said. “The main reason for doing that is so that we, while we still cannot vote to give ourselves, which usually includes the electeds, a raise. That takes that out of our hands except for lowering those wages.”
However, the ordinance did set a maximum amount for their salaries and will require them to be on par with the other elected officials following the next election, with a 40% match across the board.
Other positions upped as well
The Pacific County Sheriff’s position also benefited from the salary updates, with the position boasting a 50% salary of the superior court judge, equal to approximately $95,492, roughly $7,958 a month in 2021, but the increase won’t start until Jan. 1, 2025.
Current Sheriff Robin Souvenir receives approximately $7,455 a month, $89,460 annually.
The Pacific County Prosecutor will receive 80% of the judge’s salary, with 50% being provided by the state and the remaining 30% provided by the county.
The commissioners voted the ordinance through with a 3-0 vote.
