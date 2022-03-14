WASHINGTON, D.C. — The annual appropriations bill that funds the federal government and its agencies goes without much, if any, fanfare on the Long Beach Peninsula each year. But not this year.
Five months after the federal budget for the 2022 fiscal year was supposed to be passed, congressional negotiators finally reached an agreement last week on a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package, passing both chambers of Congress and being signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. Included in the 2,741-page bill are nearly $3 million allocated for a pair of projects on the Long Beach Peninsula.
The opportunity for local projects to receive funding as part of the annual federal budget came after the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate reintroduced congressionally directed spending, more commonly known as earmarks, to the budget process after Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress.
The return of earmarks also come with reforms that backers insist will provide transparency to a process that’s been mired in the past by allegations of back-room deals and wasteful spending. New rules include requiring members of Congress to post all of their congressionally directed spending requests to their official websites weeks ahead of a submission deadline, as well as submitting financial certification disclosures attesting that neither they nor any immediate family members have any financial interest in any of the requests they’ve submitted.
Community centerThe proposed Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center at the Port of Ilwaco is one of the local recipients of the funding, receiving $1.275 million in federal assistance.
The project’s inclusion in the spending bill was backed by Sen. Maria Cantwell, whose original funding request for the center was $2.5 million. She said the center would “serve community members young and old” in Pacific County.
Claire Bruncke, executive director of the community center, said the newly secured federal funds “definitely helps us to move forward with our timeline” for the center.
The design for the community center has undergone changes since it was first unveiled to the public last summer, after receiving feedback from some in the community. The current design for the center calls for a 36,000-square foot campus-style facility that is to be constructed in three separate phases.
The first phase of the project calls for construction of an 8,905-square foot basketball center with courts and bleachers, a 4,085-square foot education building with four classrooms, office space and a kitchen, and a garden. The second phase includes the addition of an 8,400-square foot swimming pavilion with a pool, lobby, changing rooms and storage. The final phase includes the construction of a 14,900-square foot multi-use field house.
Bruncke said the $1.275 million is going to make the first phase of the project possible. Those funds are in addition to $825,000 raised from local donors as part of the capital campaign launched in November. The goal is to raise $1 million from within the community, with the rest of the funds for construction coming from governmental and private grants.
For now, the group behind the community center is working to finalize adjustments to the center’s design, Bruncke said, and is also awaiting a geotechnical engineering report.
Community forestThe other local recipient of federal funds is the Bear Ridge Community Forest, a City of Ilwaco project that aims to protect the city’s drinking water and preserve hundreds of acres of land as a community forest.
Backed by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, the project is receiving $1.616 million in funds that will go toward the acquisition of the land and timber deeds. “My job is to go to bat for the community’s needs in Congress, and I was honored to do that this week by helping fulfill the City of Ilwaco’s effort to establish the Bear Ridge Community Forest,” Herrera Beutler said in a March 11 news release.
The city plans to protect Ilwaco’s drinking water source, the Indian Creek Watershed, by purchasing land and surrounding timber deeds and preserving the area as a community forest. The two timber deeds the city has been working to purchase total 178 acres, and another 210 acres of watershed area outside of city management would also be purchased.
“Funding this project will allow the City of Ilwaco to maintain the integrity of its municipal watershed through the purchase of timberland surrounding the reservoir. Establishing the Bear Ridge Community Forest will create a tremendous recreational and ecological resource for the region,” Ilwaco Mayor Mike Cassinelli said in the news release.
Previously, Ilwaco received a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2020, as part of the USDA Community Forest and Open Space Conservation Program, $721,000 from the Washington Legislature last spring as part of the state capital construction budget, and a $500,000 grant and a nearly $2 million loan last summer from the state Department of Ecology.
Ilwaco is partnering on the sale of the land and timber deeds with The Trust for Public Land, a nonprofit organization specializing in land conservation, and forestry consultant Ben Hayes. All told, the city has now been offered $3.437 million in grants and $1.995 million in loans — at a 1.6% interest rate — for the project over the span of two years.
Councilor Matt Lessnau has been spearheading the project for the city for more than two years, and said the new federal funds is an “exciting development” and a “massive boost” for the project. He added that he does not believe the funds will affect the timeline of the project at all, with negotiations remaining ongoing.
“There is still quite a bit of due diligence to complete and we’re hopeful we can complete the acquisition in a timely manner,” Lessnau said.
