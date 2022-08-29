LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The prospects for after-school programming on the peninsula have just been brightened significantly.
Earlier this month, the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center, in partnership with the Ocean Beach School District, was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s 21st Century Community Learning Center Program for the 2022-23 school year. Because of the grant, DJHCC is able to offer its after-school program at no cost to families this coming school year.
The grant will cover nearly all expenses for DJHCC’s after-school and summer camp programs during the upcoming school year, and has the ability to be renewed for up to five years. It’s a grant that the school district and some local youth organizations have had in the past, and has been a target for DJHCC Executive Director Claire Bruncke since she was hired to lead the organization just over a year ago.
“One of the hardest things about youth programming, and programming like this, is it’s so grant and fundraising-driven,” Bruncke told the Observer last August, just after DJHCC had been awarded a $253,000 grant via federal pandemic relief funds from the Pacific County Board of Commissioners to help operate the after-school program last school year.
Bruncke said the 21st Century grant is one DJHCC would have applied for right off the bat in 2021, but the application process was closed that year due to the pandemic. She was hopeful that applications would resume being accepted in 2022, as they ultimately were.
“They’re really kind of the cream of the crop when it comes to after-school programming grants,” Bruncke said.
OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley informed the school board of the grant award last week, crediting Bruncke for her work in writing the application and calling the grant a “wonderful” development for the community.
The 25-page application cited multiple reasons as to why the program is needed in the community, which included pointing to the high level of poverty and student homelessness in south Pacific County and low academic achievement. A lack of in-school programs and staffing is also mentioned, as is a lack of community resources for students and families — the permanent closure of the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services building in Long Beach in 2020 is specifically cited.
Record of success
The application touted the early successes of last year’s after-school program, saying that 157 students were served by the program during the 2021-22 school year — including 113 of whom attended more than 30 days. It also mentioned a handful of collaborations with local organizations, including Timberland Regional Library, Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, Sou’wester Arts, Peace of Mind Pacific County, U.S. Coast Guard, and Oysterville Science Academy.
Last week was also the final week of DJHCC’s first summer day camp program, which on average drew more than 100 children per weekly session. The community center collaborated with OBSD to help pull off the program, as the school district bussed kids to and from home each day and provided all of the meals and snacks for the camp.
In addition to the after-school and summer camp programs, DJHCC also offers a nature-based, exploration-focused preschool program at a cost of $80 a day per month — if a child attends four days per week, the cost is $320 a month. The organization also oversees all youth sports on the peninsula, with fall sports consisting of both flag and tackle football, soccer and cheerleading.
The hope is that the first phase of the community center building will be completed by the time the 2023 summer camp program begins. That initial phase, which has already received the necessary funding, currently includes the construction of both a gymnasium and an educational-services space. Future additions would be phased in as funding is secured, and include both a swimming pavilion and multi-use fieldhouse.
