LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The prospects for after-school programming on the peninsula have just been brightened significantly.

Earlier this month, the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center, in partnership with the Ocean Beach School District, was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s 21st Century Community Learning Center Program for the 2022-23 school year. Because of the grant, DJHCC is able to offer its after-school program at no cost to families this coming school year.

