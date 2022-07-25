ILWACO — Planning for the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center at the Port of Ilwaco is ongoing, center officials said at a public information session last week.
The July 21 meeting at the Ilwaco Community Room was attended by more than 30 members of the public, DJHCC Executive Director Claire Bruncke estimated, as well as DJHCC board members and staffers from both Sen. Maria Cantwell and Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s office.
The meeting, Bruncke said, served as an opportunity to brief the community about where things stand in the effort to begin construction on the community center, as well as provide an update on programming that DJHCC is offering through its well-attended summer day camp sessions and what the plans are for next school year.
Construction updateUpdated design plans for the facility include some notable changes.
Previously, the community center had been designed to be a campus-style facility with four buildings that housed educational services, a gymnasium, a swimming pavilion and a multi-use fieldhouse. The campus was to be built in three phases as funds for the community center became available. The first phase, which includes the construction of the gym and educational-services space, has already received necessary funding.
That phased-in approach will continue, Bruncke clarified, but said the community center will now consist of one large building rather than four smaller ones.
“We moved to that campus style to try and help phase it better, and this new architect that we have on board … they have actually figured out a way to have it be connected as one building and still phase it,” Bruncke said. “It will be one full building, but we’ll be able to phase and add more buildings to the existing structure. It’ll be like additions as opposed to more individual buildings.”
In the long run, Bruncke said it should save money on maintenance and operation costs such as fire suppression systems. She added that the new firm that DJHCC is working with has a lot of experience with recreational facilities — YMCA buildings, in particular.
“They know the youth programming side, but they also understand the recreation side and how to balance those two. So that’s been really helpful to get their perspective,” Bruncke said.
DJHCC hopes to submit necessary permit applications for the project with the City of Ilwaco by the end of the summer. A wetland mitigation study is currently ongoing and needs to be completed for the building team to be able to finalize plans and submit permit documents. A geotechnical engineering report has been completed, which helps in determining what type of foundation is needed.
“Our building team is really hopeful that, potentially next summer, we could be in a portion of the building. Whether that’s just the education center or the gym, we’ll hopefully be able to operate summer programs out of there,” Bruncke said. “It’s an advantageous goal, but we like to set those lofty goals.”
Siting question
There were some in attendance at last week’s meeting who spoke out against the site, contending that the facility should only be built in a tsunami-safe location. Bruncke spoke to those concerns, saying the site was intentionally selected for several reasons.
“We were really intentional about that space and recognizing that it is walkable — under five minutes — to a tsunami evacuation spot,” she said. “In the event of a tsunami here, we could safely get kids to the middle school better than we could get them from where we are right now [at the old KLEAN building in Long Beach].”
Bruncke also noted that the Port of Ilwaco’s master plan also calls for it to house a community center, and the City of Ilwaco’s comprehensive plan calls for increased recreation opportunities.
“We were really thoughtful in [choosing] the location,” Bruncke said.
ProgrammingMore than 200 children ages 5-14 have taken part in the organization’s summer day camp sessions thus far, which Bruncke called “pretty crazy.”
Each of the seven week-long summer sessions have drawn about 110 children so far. Children are able to choose from three different programming options at the beginning of each weekly session that take up most of their afternoon activities: the traditional day camp option, which has a different theme each week — this week’s is “Magic and Mystery”; a sports option, with each week featuring a different sport; and an art camp option courtesy of the Sou’wester, which brings a visiting artist to the camp each week.
“They’re kind of all over the place,” Bruncke joked. “The kids in the traditional camp are doing things like making candles, tie-dying, crafts, nature hikes, we go on field trips. This week, we’re doing lots of science experiments for “Magic and Mystery,” and we’re going to have a magician come.”
Timberland Regional Library also visits each Wednesday morning and does a theme-related program with the children.
DJHCC is partnering with the Ocean Beach School District to be able to bus kids to and from home each day. OBSD also provides all of the meals and snacks for the camp, which Bruncke said has been “awesome.”
And it’s not just children from the peninsula that are taking part in the program. Bruncke noted that a handful of kids are coming from Astoria, where summer programs on that side of the river filled up well in advance earlier in the year.
“Their parents are driving them here every morning and picking them up every afternoon. It seems to be like a neighborhood that’s kind of carpooling together,” she said.
Moving forward, DJHCC should find out in early August if it has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program. OBSD and other local youth organizations have had the grant in the past, which covers most expenses for a period of 3-5 years.
Registration for the 2022-23 after-school program should open up shortly after that, Bruncke said — hopefully within the first two weeks of August. And, if all works out, children this time next year could be attending summer camp out of the community center itself.
