SEAVIEW — Seashell art and beachy designs by Cathy Hamilton of Ocean Park will be among items at the “Uniquely Local Quality Crafts Holiday Gift Bazaar” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place in Seaview. The event is organized by author Jan Bono and features multiple Peninsula artists, including paintings by Gloria Martin and Kathryn Murdock, upcycled art by Nancy and Wes Elwood, chainsaw carvings by Blaine Gunkel, reimagined jewelry by Lorna Hansen, Christmas decor by Joan Porter, purses by Judy Jeffrey and crafts by Dee Anttonen. Jeff Skotland of Cannon Beach will offer photography. Erin Glenn from CranGuyMa Farms promises fresh local cranberries, John Good will offer scones and cookies, Amy Cords has marina sauce, Denise LaRochelle has jams and pickles, and Ivan Sultan will provide black garlic nutrition/energy bars.
Johnson Park hosting prime rib dinner
ROSBURG — A prime rib dinner is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Johnson Park, which is located at the junction of State Route 4 and Altoona-Pillar Rock Road. It will be catered by Travis Boggs of Country Catering. Boggs worked at the Naselle Youth Camp for years and is now the cook for Naselle High School. Travis has catered quite a few events and the Johnson Park Board is glad to have him. Tickets can be purchased from Denise Blanchard, 360-355-0472, and Rebecca Edwards, 360-465-2582. Tickets can also be purchased at Johnson Park Library. To-go orders can start being picked up at 6 p.m. Reserve your tickets now, so organizers can have an accurate count for the dinner. Make reservations now for Christmas Craft Day on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Space is limited.
Next set of tentative clamming dates
Contingent on acceptable levels of marine toxin in clam samples, the next tentative set of clamming dates are as follows. Check for an online update about whether state agencies agree clams are safe to harvest.
Nov. 6, Sunday, 5:08 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 7, Monday, 5:49 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Nov. 8, Tuesday, 6:28 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 9, Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Nov. 10, Thursday, 7:42 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 11, Friday, 8:19 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Veterans Day)
Nov. 12, Saturday, 8:59 p.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 13, Sunday, 9:43 p.m.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Veterans invited to lunch on Nov. 11
OCEAN PARK — All veterans are invited to a lunch in their honor Nov. 11, 12 p.m., at the Moose Lodge in Ocean Park. Call 360-665-3999 to RSVP.
St. Mary Seaview Christmas Bazaar
SEAVIEW — St. Mary Seaview Altar Society will be having their Christmas Bazaar on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Social Hall at 4700 Pacific Way, Seaview. Several different vendors to choose from; baked goods for sale and beautiful Christmas gift baskets ready for gifting. Please call 360-642-2002 or 352-586-0082 for more information.
American Legion Pancake and Egg Breakfast
American Legion Post 0111 will be hosting a Pancake and Egg Breakfast on Nov. 12 at the Rosburg Hall in Rosburg. The breakfast will run from 8-11 a.m. and features all-you-can-eat pancakes as well as eggs to order, ham, kielbasa sausage, orange juice, coffee and milk. The cost for adults is $8, children under 12 is $4 and veterans eat for free. This is a semi-annual event by the Post and money earned from the breakfast go to support local scholarships, Boys State, as well as veterans and local community members in need. This is always a fun event and a chance to catch up with neighbors and friends new and old. Rosburg is located approximately 8 miles east of Naselle on State Route 4. To reach the Rosburg Hall, turn on the Altoona-Pillar Rock Road and, in 200 yards, take the driveway on the right just before the bridge.
Art Auction and Oyster Fry
CHINOOK — The Chinook Tribe will be holding an Art Auction and Oyster Fry on Saturday Nov. 19 at the Historic Chinook School gym in Chinook. The tribe is calling all artists to consider donating your work in support of the Chinook Nation — funds raised will help the tribe continue its fight for justice. All artists will be featured on the tribe's website and social media accounts. If you’re interested in donating your work, reach out to Jane at: JPulliam@ChinookNation.org or drop off at our office: 3 Park Street, Bay Center, WA 98527.
Great Rivers Behavioral Health Program
CIHS Housing Program, LLC governing board meetings are held once a quarter, on the second Friday of the month at 11:30 a.m. or immediately following the Great Rivers Behavioral Health Organization, LLC governing board meeting. Meetings are held virtually. All meeting documents and log in information can be found at www.greatriversbho.org/board. Upcoming meeting dates in 2023: Jan. 13, April 14, July 14, Oct. 13.
Hemingway at the Beach
CANNON BEACH — Suppose novelist Ernest Hemingway arrived on our coast and wanted to write about his experience in a maximum of 600 words. What would he write? This year’s Writers Read Celebration, sponsored by the Cannon Beach Library, asks that question with the theme, “Hemingway at the beach: What Would He Say?” Writers of all ages are invited to consider how or what Hemingway would say while at the beach. All written formats will be considered (essay, story, poetry, haiku, script, etc.) Authors are limited to three entries with a 600-word maximum per entry. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 20. Like past contests, Pacific County writers are encouraged to participate. Submissions will be accepted by email (info@cannonbeachlibrary.org) or by mail (P.O. Box 486 Cannon Beach, OR 97110), though email is preferred. Submissions should be in Word or PDF format and include a cover letter with the writer’s name, email and phone number. Do not include the author’s name or contact information on the entry document so authors remain anonymous during judging.
