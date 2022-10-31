Holiday bazaar

A holiday bazaar this weekend features local artworks and other items.

Holiday Bazaar offers variety!

SEAVIEW — Seashell art and beachy designs by Cathy Hamilton of Ocean Park will be among items at the “Uniquely Local Quality Crafts Holiday Gift Bazaar” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place in Seaview. The event is organized by author Jan Bono and features multiple Peninsula artists, including paintings by Gloria Martin and Kathryn Murdock, upcycled art by Nancy and Wes Elwood, chainsaw carvings by Blaine Gunkel, reimagined jewelry by Lorna Hansen, Christmas decor by Joan Porter, purses by Judy Jeffrey and crafts by Dee Anttonen. Jeff Skotland of Cannon Beach will offer photography. Erin Glenn from CranGuyMa Farms promises fresh local cranberries, John Good will offer scones and cookies, Amy Cords has marina sauce, Denise LaRochelle has jams and pickles, and Ivan Sultan will provide black garlic nutrition/energy bars.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.