Going-away gathering at Farmers Agency in Ocean Park
OCEAN PARK — The Farmers Agency is having a going-away (and thank you) gathering for Leanne Whiting. She is moving away from the peninsula and her last day at Farmers will be Sept. 16. Also, the agency will introduce its new owner/agent, Tracy Lofstrom. Join them from 1-4 p.m. at the Ocean Park office for refreshments.
Poetry reading and conversation
SEAVIEW — Plan to attend a poetry reading and time for conversation Sept. 17 starting 4:30 p.m. at the Sou’wester in Seaview with regional and local poets including Bob Pyle, Florence Sage, Tony Pfannestiel, Paul Nelson, John Ciminello, Matt Trease, Diana Elser, Cate Gable and others. Free and open to the public.
Peninsula Rotary presents Christmas Angels, Shop With a Cop
LONG BEACH — A golf tournament is planned Sept. 18 at Peninsula Golf Course, featuring a 50/50 ball drop, prize raffles and more. Register online at beachrotary.org/angelsgolf.
Sunday Afternoon Live hosts the Small Glories
RAYMOND — Sunday Afternoon Live continues at the historic Raymond Theatre located at 323 3rd St. in Raymond. The Small Glories, a roots-folk duo, is coming to us on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets at the door are $25 (cash or check only). Tickets may be purchased in advance for $20 by mail by sending a SASE and check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586 or call 360-836-4419, Sponsored by Bank of the Pacific.
Identifying edible peninsula mushrooms
OYSTERVILLE — The Insight for Elders program is hosting naturalist Rebecca Lexa’s lecture “Identifying edible peninsula mushrooms” at the Oysterville Schoolhouse, 3322 School Road, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2 to 4 p.m. Fall is a fabulous time for hunting for edible mushrooms on the Long Beach Peninsula! However, concerns about picking the wrong mushrooms keep a lot of people from going out to forage. Lexa will give attendees the basics of how to identify mushrooms and some of the tools that can help you along the way. You’ll also learn about some of the beginner-friendly edible mushrooms that grow on the peninsula during fall, and some species to avoid, too! More information about Lexa’s work may be found at RebeccaLexa.com. For more about Insight for Elders, contact Tony Pfannenstiel at Tonypfan@aol.com.
Willapa Harbor Quilters host binding demonstration
RAYMOND — Willapa Harbor Quilters will host a demonstration on how to bind quilts by hand and by machine, with member Julie Boersma as the instructor. The class is scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Raymond, 913 Duryea St. Refreshments will be available. The class is timely for some local quilters whose entries at the Pacific County Fair were downgraded for poor bindings. Those planning to attend the demo may bring their own machines, if available. Also bring a quilt “sandwich”, no larger than 14 inches by 18 inches, and a fairly long strip of binding 2.5 inches wide. A quilt sandwich consists of featured fabric and backing fabric on either side of a piece of batting. Quilt sandwiches will be available at the class for those who come without. Julie Boersma owns Seams Sew Beautiful, a longarm quilting business in Raymond, and has taught hand and machine binding to quilters in King County and other locations. This class is open to the public. The guild also wants to find out if there is interest in an evening class. Non-members interested in an evening class are encouraged to call Janice McClellan at 801-255-0600.
Chili Cook-off, Bazaar and Bake Sale at Oysterville School
OYSTERVILLE — The Community Relations Committee of Surfside Homeowners Association is sponsoring a Chili Cook-off, Bazaar and Bake Sale at the Oysterville School on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. Chili entries are free but need to be a minimum 4 qt pot of chili. Please bring your pots from 10am to 11:45am. Admission to the tasting/voting is $5 per person and starts at noon until 2 p.m. All votes will be tallied and awards will begin at 2:30pm. There also will be a baked goods sale and a bazaar. There is a $15 fee per table to sell art or crafts. Net proceeds will be donated to Pack2School. For more information, please call 360-665-4171 or 352-586-0082.
