Fish Preservation Classes provided by a grant through the Wahkiakum Marine Resource Committee will be held on Thursday, May 25th at 10 a.m. and Friday, May 26th at 1 p.m. in the Johnson Park kitchen located at Rosburg. Contact the Wahkiakum County Extension Office at 360-795-3278 or email shari.parker@wsu.edu to register for a class.
The Odyssey of Captain Healy-A Coast Guard Story
One of the U.S. Coast Guard’s most celebrated officers….the story of an ex-slave who stood for American law and justice along a 30,000 mile coastline of the Alaskan frontier, from San Francisco’s Barbary Coast to the ice fields of the Arctic. The epic of an African-American who became the “ruler of the Arctic Sea”, confronting Hell Ships and shanghaied sailors, rum-runners and poachers, famine and epidemics. Throughout his career, Mike Healy had secrets to hide and personal demons that would prove to be his deadliest challenge.
Monday, Memorial Day, May 29th. 2pm at the Chinook School Event Center at 810 Hwy 101, in Chinook. Admission: free
Naselle hosts musicians on May 28th.
Violinist Kim Angelis and pianist Jennifer Goodenberger will present a concert 3 p.m. May 28 at the Naselle Community Center at 14 Parpala Road, Naselle. The event is hosted by the center and the Finnish American Folk Festival. Admission is by donation. Refreshments will be available afterward and CDs available for purchase. The concert will include two new compositions. “Entreat Me Not” is a violin/piano duet written by Angelis, inspired by the biblical story of Ruth. and “This I Believe,” an anthem of hope written by Goodenberger. The concert will feature “Lavender Farm.” a musical tribute to the Painted Lady Lavender farm in Ilwaco, as well as a tango or two.
Classes coming up at the Grange!
Learn Home Preserving at the Long Beach Grange with Toni Gwin, WSU Extension Educator, will be conducting a class in the basics of home preserving at the Long Beach Grange (5715 Sandridgre Rd) on Thursday, May 18th from 1-2pm. She will cover what is old, what is new and what works; resources on home canning. She will also be conducting testing of canner pressure gauges so be sure to bring your gauge to class with you.
The Container Victory Garden Class with Maggie Stuckey - Noted local author, Maggie Stuckey, will be at the Long Beach Grange (5715 Sandridge Rd) on Wednesday, May 24th from 4-6pm teaching attendees all they need to know to be a successful vegetable container gardener. With many practical tips...Maggie's new book, "The Container Victory Garden: A Beginner's Guide to Growing Your Own Groceries", also honors the intrepid Victory Gardeners of World War 2. Among the 20 first-person stories by people who remember helping out in their families' actual Victory Gardens are several told by our Peninsula neighbors. Maggie will have autographed copies of her books available for purchase with a portion of the book sales being donated to the Long Beach Grange.
Friends of Ilwaco and Ocean Park Libraries will be hosting a book sale Friday 5/26 and Sat 5/27 from 10am to 4pm. The event will be at Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center 211 Pioneer Road W in Long Beach
Mother’s Day Musicale at River City Playhouse
KLIPSAN — 0n Sunday, May 14, at 2 p.m. at the Peninsula Senior Center, Peninsula Players present an hour-long Mother’s Day Musicale, featuring musical talents from area soloists and groups. Featured are members of the Oyster Crackers, Fred Carter, Janet and Bill Clark, Andi Patten, Robert Scherrer, Kevin Perry, and the Peninsula Line Dancers. The Mother’s Day program is open to all ages. Donations are encouraged. According to coordinator and accompanist Barbara Bate, the music ranges from folk to classical to original songs, with a singalong at the conclusion of the program. For information, call 360-244-5566.
Friends of the Naselle Library meeting
NASELLE — Friends of the Naselle Library will meet at the library from 3 to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 15, to elect officers. Join others and help plan library events and activities. The Friends help with funding of various library programs for children and adults. For more information call 360-539-3327.
Seal River Cemetery Annual Clean-Up Day
The Seal River Cemetery Association has scheduled their cemetery clean-up for Saturday, May 20, at 1 p.m. at the cemetery outside of Rosburg on State Route 4. One of the biggest expenses each year is the mowing of the cemetery grounds but this annual clean-up makes a big difference for the whole year. Micah Johnson mows the cemetery prior to our event. Many hands make the duties enjoyable and lots of stories can be heard from the different families involved in cleaning of the cemetery. Come prepared for rain or sun, bring your own equipment plus a soft bristled brush and gallon jugs of water. We could also raise a couple of the smaller headstones. If you go to “Find A Grave” on the internet and look up Seal River Cemetery, Wahkiakum County, Washington you can see what memorials might need to be added or headstones photographed. For more information contact Greg and Kari Kandoll at Sealrivercmetery@gmail.com or 360-849-4353.
Oysterville Restoration Foundation annual meeting
Oysterville Restoration Foundation annual meeting Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m., at the Oysterville Church.
A Night of Blues IV set for May 27
ILWACO — North Coast Productions is hosting “A Night of Blues IV” 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 27 as a fundraiser for the Peninsula Rhythm & Blues Festival. The event will take place at the River City Playhouse at 127 Lake St. S.E. in Ilwaco. It will feature a silent auction and chili feed. Beer and wine will be available. Music will be provided by North Coast Blues. Single tickets are $25 or $45 for a couple available in advance from clintcarterblues@yahoo.com 360-244-5823. The festival takes place Aug. 25 and 26 at the Port of Peninsula at Nahcotta.
Ilwaco branch of the Timberland Regional Library closed
The Ilwaco Library will be closed April 1-May 31 for remodeling. Patrons will still be able to gain access to services through the www.trl.org website. The improvements include replacing flooring and lighting, painting, and changes in the number and style of shelves. Tania Remmers, library manager, assured patrons that most usual services will still be available, just not on site. Patrons can make arrangements to order materials online and adjust the pick-up location settings on their online accounts to collect items at the Ocean Park and Naselle library branches.
Learn to swing dance on Mondays
KLIPSAN — Swing Dance Classes for all ages are offered at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center every Monday 6-7 p.m. No partner necessary! Admission $5 a night. Call 360-665-0022 or email ssloane8@gmail.com for more information.
Vendor registration is open for the 41st NW Garlic Festival
OCEAN PARK — The 2022 festival exceeded all expectations and the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce expects this year to be even better. Moving the festival to Sept. 16 and 17, embracing harvest time (think fresh garlic) and opening the door to shopping for holiday gifts and dining/cooking is a perfect fit for local businesses and artisans. All information on how to apply is on the Ocean Park Area Chamber website page dedicated to the festival. Visit opwa.com/northwest-garlic-festival or call the OPACC office at 360-665-4448 for more information.
Open invitation to Long Beach Grange meetings
LONG BEACH — The public is invited to the monthly meeting of the Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Rd. Grange members meet the second Wednesday of every month and begin with a potluck at 5 p.m. with the meeting to follow at 6 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets every day
Peninsula group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets every day at 6:30 a.m., noon, and 8 p.m. at 811 Pacific Way, Tinker Town Mall Suite 2. Contacts and meetings are posted on the door.
AlAnon meetings on Peninsula and Zoom
AlAnon Family Groups are open to any adult. The only requirement for membership is that there is a concern about problem drinking by a relative or friend. The Ocean Park AlAnon group meets every Monday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Library Meeting Room, 1308 256th Lane in Ocean Park. Email bategofish@gmail or phone 360-244-5566. The Zoom AlAnon group meets Fridays at 10 a.m. To receive a Zoom invitation, email dbelais@yahoo.com or call 503-318-6608.
