Fish Preservation Classes provided by a grant through the Wahkiakum Marine Resource Committee will be held on Thursday, May 25th at 10 a.m. and Friday, May 26th at 1 p.m. in the Johnson Park kitchen located at Rosburg. Contact the Wahkiakum County Extension Office at 360-795-3278 or email shari.parker@wsu.edu to register for a class.

