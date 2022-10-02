Oktoberfest fundraiser in Chinook

It will be a festive and crowded scene inside the Chinook Gymnasium activities center for Octoberfest this weekend.

Get ready for Halloween fun with ‘Thriller’

LONG BEACH — Peninsula dance instructor Annika Kay is inviting young people to gear up for some Halloween performing fun. She is leading classes in “Thriller.” They take place at the Beach Ballet dance studio at 811 Pacific Ave. in Long Beach, in the Tinkertown Mall. They are being held 7:30 p.m. Mondays until Halloween. The drop-in rate is $10.

