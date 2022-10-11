ILWACO — The American Association of University Women will host a forum for Robin Souvenir and Daniel Garcia, candidates for Pacific County sheriff, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Hilltop School auditorium in Ilwaco. Additional parking is available in the nearby Ilwaco High School lot. Organizers ask those attending not to bring signs because AAUW is a nonpartisan host. Literature will be available about Congressional candidates.
Congressional candidate forum set for Oct. 15
VANCOUVER — Third Congressional District candidates Joe Kent and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, seeking to replace longtime incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler, have accepted an invitation from the League of Women Voters to debate Oct. 15. Clark/Vancouver Television, a government-access cable channel, will handle production and air the debate live. TVW, Washington’s public affairs network, also has agreed to air the event live at www.facebook.com/TVW.org. The debate will take place at 2 p.m. at the Vancouver Community Library, 901 C St. Seating will be very limited.
Doug Sheaffer retirement open house
LONG BEACH — Pacific County-Olympic Area Agency on Aging is hosting an open house celebration for Doug Sheaffer at its office at 1715 Pacific Ave. N. from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26. Sheaffer has served Pacific County for the last 25 years as a case manager and supervisor for Olympic Area Agency on Aging. He has written numerous columns for the local papers regarding issues related to the elderly. He co-hosted of a radio program prior to the pandemic. He has made presentations to various groups about senior services available in the Pacific County area and participated in many community informational fairs. Sheaffer has been involved in the community in other capacities and raised his family here. This event is open to anyone in the community that would like come and thank him for his years of service.
St. Mary Seaview Christmas Bazaar
SEAVIEW — St. Mary Seaview Altar Society will be having their Christmas Bazaar on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12t, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Social Hall at 4700 Pacific Way, Seaview. Several different vendors to choose from; baked goods for sale and beautiful Christmas gift baskets ready for gifting. Please call 360-642-2002 or 352-586-0082 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.