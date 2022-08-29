Cate and Starla Gable

Cate and Starla Gable will perform in Oysterville this Sunday.

Insight for Elders looks at addiction issues

OYSTERVILLE — Cathy Speelmon, an expert on addiction, will present the latest Insight for Elders lecture on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Oysterville Schoolhouse, 3322 School Road. Have you ever had concerns about someone’s alcohol or drug use? Your family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, a boss, people we interact with in our community everyday or perhaps your own use. What is addiction, why do people use and why do they struggle to change? When should I be concerned and how do I talk about it ? What is recovery and how do I support someone who has found it? Join us for a conversation about substance use and addiction. This will be an opportunity to hopefully gain some knowledge, understanding and maybe ask that question you haven’t asked. Speelmon was a licensed chemical dependency professional in the state of Washington for over 30 years. She has 40 years of experience supporting the substance abuse recovery of youth and adults in agency and private practice settings. Questions? Email Tony at Tonypfan@aol.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.