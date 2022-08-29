OYSTERVILLE — Cathy Speelmon, an expert on addiction, will present the latest Insight for Elders lecture on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Oysterville Schoolhouse, 3322 School Road. Have you ever had concerns about someone’s alcohol or drug use? Your family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, a boss, people we interact with in our community everyday or perhaps your own use. What is addiction, why do people use and why do they struggle to change? When should I be concerned and how do I talk about it ? What is recovery and how do I support someone who has found it? Join us for a conversation about substance use and addiction. This will be an opportunity to hopefully gain some knowledge, understanding and maybe ask that question you haven’t asked. Speelmon was a licensed chemical dependency professional in the state of Washington for over 30 years. She has 40 years of experience supporting the substance abuse recovery of youth and adults in agency and private practice settings. Questions? Email Tony at Tonypfan@aol.com.
Buoy 10 closing to Chinook retention; coho remains open
OLYMPIA — Fishery managers from Washington and Oregon announced that the Columbia River’s Buoy 10 fishery will close for Chinook salmon retention beginning Wednesday, Aug. 31. With catch and impact rates significantly higher than expected, managers announced that the salmon fishery would switch to coho-only ahead of the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Hatchery coho retention remains open, with a minimum size of 16 inches and a daily limit of two fish. Anglers must release all salmon other than hatchery coho.
Annual 2.5K Tsunami walk/run
SURFSIDE — The Emergency Management Committee of Surfside Homeowners Association will have their annual 2.5K Tsunami walk/run on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8am at 31402 H St. Entry fee is $5 for those over 12 and free for those 12 and under and accompanied by an adult. Any questions please call 360-665-4171.
Music on the stage at Veterans Field
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Merchants Association, in conjunction with the Peninsula Performing Arts Center, has arranged for live music on the stage at Veterans Field at 111 Third St. SE in downtown Long Beach. The remaining Saturday session (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) is Sept. 3 Beach Break, with surfer rock and more.
South Pacific County Humane Society open house
LONG BEACH — The South Pacific County Humane Society in Long Beach is hosting an Open House on Sunday, Sept. 4 from noon until 3 p.m. at 330 Second Street NE. Please drop in to learn about who we are and what we do. Appointments aren’t necessary, but if you have a specific tour time in mind, call 360-642-1180.
Final music vesper service features singing sisters
OYSTERVILLE — Cate and Starla Gable have been singing together for as long as they can remember — “a half century and then some,” they laugh. Known for their close harmonies and easy audience rapport, they will be featured at the final 2022 Music Vespers program on Sunday, Sept. 4. The weekly homily by Steve Kovach, an Oysterville Moment by Oysterville Restoration President Tom Kepner, and congregational singing to the accompaniment of the vintage pump organ will round out this final summer service at the Historic Oysterville Church.
AlAnon meetings
AlAnon is open to any adult, the only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of alcoholism in a relative or friend. The New Day AlAnon Family Group meets each Monday 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Ocean Park Library Conference Room. The meeting door is to the right of the library entrance on 256th Place. For information contact Barb B at 360-244-5566. The Other AlAnon Family Group meets on Zoom Fridays at 10 a.m. To receive a Zoom invite email dbelais@yahoo.com or call 503-318-6608.
