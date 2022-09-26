OCEAN PARK — The annual Empty Bowls event to raise funds for the Food4Kids Backpack Program is set for this Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Family Worship Center, 26310 Ridge Ave., Ocean Park. Live music will be provided by Fred Carter. Suggested donation is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12. This event features delicious soup, raffles, a silent auction and local art — all for a great cause.
Blessing of the Animals planned Oct. 1
LONG BEACH — All socialized animals and their people are welcome to attend the annual Blessing of the Animals in the South Pacific County Humane Society parking lot on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m., rain or shine. The Rev. Richard Loop, vicar of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, will bless the animals in honor of the Oct. 4 feast day of Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment.
Get ready for Halloween fun with ‘Thriller’
LONG BEACH — Peninsula dance instructor Annika Kay is inviting young people to gear up for some Halloween performing fun. She is leading classes in “Thriller.” They take place at the Beach Ballet dance studio at 811 Pacific Ave. in Long Beach, in the Tinkertown Mall. They are being held 7:30 p.m. Mondays until Halloween. The drop-in rate is $10.
PUD hosts open houses for Public Power Week
LONG BEACH and RAYMOND — Pacific County’s Public Utility District will observer Public Power Week Oct. 2‐8 with open houses at its south and north offices. “Our goal is to provide responsive, reliable and professional service at the lowest cost to our customer‐owners,” the electricity provider said in a statement. Stop in for donuts, swag and coffee supplied by Wild Pines Coffee Company from 8‐11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the PUD office in Raymond (405 Duryea Street) and on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Long Beach office (9610 Sandridge Road).
Chili Cook-off, Bazaar and Bake Sale at Oysterville School
OYSTERVILLE — The Community Relations Committee of Surfside Homeowners Association is sponsoring a Chili Cook-off, Bazaar and Bake Sale at the Oysterville School on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. Chili entries are free but need to be a minimum 4 qt pot of chili. Please bring your pots from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Admission to the tasting/voting is $5 per person and starts at noon until 2 p.m. All votes will be tallied and awards will begin at 2:30 p.m. There also will be a baked goods sale and a bazaar. There is a $15 fee per table to sell art or crafts. Net proceeds will be donated to Pack2School. For more information, please call 360-665-4171 or 352-586-0082.
Astoria Bridge to close for Great Columbia Crossing
MEGLER — The Astoria-Megler Bridge will close on the morning of Oct. 9 for the annual Great Columbia Crossing 10K race. The event, held by the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, will close the bridge from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Event organizers say heavy traffic in the area will begin by 6 a.m. as the event’s 3,500 registered participants arrive on shuttle busses. Registration to participate in the event closed Sept. 25 after reaching capacity. For more information, and a list of volunteer shifts, contact the chamber at 503-325-6311 or visit the event’s website.
Time to buy Water Music Festival tickets
Tickets are on sale for the Water Music Society’s 2022 festival. Three shows are planned. At 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 14, at the Chinook School, soprano Kari Burgess and tenor David Gustafson will present selections from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables” and arias from two classical operas ($25). At 3 p.m. Saturday Oct. 15, at the Oysterville Church, British guitarist Paul Galbraith will present a varied program ($30). The series concludes with classical pianist Tien Hsieh performing 2 p.m. Sunday Oct. 16 at the Chinook School ($30). The group raises funds to help Ocean Beach and Naselle-Grays River school district music programs. The Friday and Sunday concerts will feature desserts by Nanci Main. Ilwaco High School music students will assist at the events. Two framed prints of the art of the harpsichord player on the beach by Noel Thomas of Astoria will be raffled. For tickets, log on to watermusicfestival.com/water-music-society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.