Empty Bowls combines art and food to help the hungry
Hundreds of hand-crafted bowls made by the Peninsula Clay Artists and teachers and volunteers of local Peninsula schools are donated for the annual Empty Bowls lunch fundraiser.

 FILE PHOTO

Help a great cause by filling ‘Empty Bowls’

OCEAN PARK — The annual Empty Bowls event to raise funds for the Food4Kids Backpack Program is set for this Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Family Worship Center, 26310 Ridge Ave., Ocean Park. Live music will be provided by Fred Carter. Suggested donation is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12. This event features delicious soup, raffles, a silent auction and local art — all for a great cause.

