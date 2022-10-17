Learn about ‘Healing Herbs’ at Ilwaco library

ILWACO — “Healing Herbs” is the title of a free presentation at the Ilwaco Timberland Library Wednesday, Oct. 19. Community herbalist Kate Tossey of Kate’s Herbs will give a presentation in the meeting room at 1 p.m. She will demonstrate brewing herbal teas, provide samples, answer questions about the medicinal properties of herbs, and offer recommendations for further study. “We have had her before at the library and always received great reviews,” said Ilwaco Library Manager Tania Remmers. A second presentation is planned 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Naselle Timberland Library.

