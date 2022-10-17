ILWACO — “Healing Herbs” is the title of a free presentation at the Ilwaco Timberland Library Wednesday, Oct. 19. Community herbalist Kate Tossey of Kate’s Herbs will give a presentation in the meeting room at 1 p.m. She will demonstrate brewing herbal teas, provide samples, answer questions about the medicinal properties of herbs, and offer recommendations for further study. “We have had her before at the library and always received great reviews,” said Ilwaco Library Manager Tania Remmers. A second presentation is planned 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Naselle Timberland Library.
Help out with Shoeboxes of Joy
This weekend, Oct. 21, 22,23, Shoeboxes of Joy will be holding its autumn funding raising Bake Sale at the Long Beach Depot. As usual, organizers will be offering fresh baked cookies, muffins, cakes and pies of so many descriptions. “We are so excited to provide these goodies to our friends and neighbors once again, as we prepare for the 2022 holiday season and our 15th year serving the elderly and forgotten seniors on the Peninsula, with a Shoebox of Joy Christmas gift. We look forward to seeing you this weekend.”
Doug Sheaffer retirement open house
LONG BEACH — Pacific County-Olympic Area Agency on Aging is hosting an open house celebration for Doug Sheaffer at its office at 1715 Pacific Ave. N. from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26. Sheaffer has served Pacific County for the last 25 years as a case manager and supervisor for Olympic Area Agency on Aging. He has written numerous columns for the local papers regarding issues related to the elderly. He co-hosted of a radio program prior to the pandemic. He has made presentations to various groups about senior services available in the Pacific County area and participated in many community informational fairs. Sheaffer has been involved in the community in other capacities and raised his family here. This event is open to anyone in the community that would like come and thank him for his years of service.
Terrarium workshop is set for Oct. 26 in Seaview
SEAVIEW — A terrarium workshop is planned on Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Approach Seaview, 3811 Pacific Way. Early signups are recommended by calling 206-819-7171 or by visiting @The Approach Seaview on Facebook.
Emergency Management meeting shifts to Oct. 27
SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency announced a meeting change from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. in the Board of County Commissioners Conference Room in South Bend.
Christmas Bazaar planned at PSAC
OCEAN PARK — A Christmas bazaar with 25 vendors is planned at the Peninsula Senior Activities Center Oct. 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PSAC is located 21603 ‘O’ Place, Ocean Park.
Ilwaco Halloween Lake Street Block Party 2022
ILWACO — The Ilwaco Halloween Lake Street Block Party 2022 on Oct. 31, sponsored by the Ilwaco Merchants Association, will start with a street dance featuring the North Coast Blues Band from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a costume contest at 7 p.m. for kids, adults and pets, and wrap up with the Thriller Dance by Beach Ballet at 7:30 p.m.
Fall Festival at the Family Worship Center
Please plan to join organizers on Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for an Autumn Celebration with bounce houses, games and prizes, hayrides, and lots of candy. “We will enjoy seeing you and your costumes with family and friends. Drop in and play a while during your evening. 26310 Ridge Avenue, Ocean Park.
Johnson Park hosting prime rib dinner
ROSBURG — A prime rib dinner is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Johnson Park, which is located at the junction of State Route 4 and Altoona-Pillar Rock Road. It will be catered by Travis Boggs of Country Catering. Boggs worked at the Naselle Youth Camp for years and is now the cook for Naselle High School. Travis has catered quite a few events and the Johnson Park Board is glad to have him. Tickets can be purchased from Denise Blanchard 360-355-0472 and Rebecca Edwards 360-465-2582. Tickets can also be purchased at Johnson Park Library. To-go orders can start being picked up at 6 p.m. Reserve your tickets now, so organizers can have an accurate count for the dinner. Make reservations now for Christmas Craft Day on Saturday, Dec 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as space is limited.
St. Mary Seaview Christmas Bazaar
SEAVIEW — St. Mary Seaview Altar Society will be having their Christmas Bazaar on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Social Hall at 4700 Pacific Way, Seaview. Several different vendors to choose from; baked goods for sale and beautiful Christmas gift baskets ready for gifting. Please call 360-642-2002 or 352-586-0082 for more information.
American Legion Pancake and Egg Breakfast
American Legion Post 0111 will be hosting a Pancake and Egg Breakfast on Nov. 12 at the Rosburg Hall in Rosburg. The breakfast will run from 8 to 11 a.m. and features all you can eat pancakes as well as eggs to order, ham, kielbasa sausage, orange juice, coffee and milk. The cost for adults is $8, children under 12 is $4 and veterans eat for free. This is a semi-annual event by the Post and money earned from the breakfast go to support local scholarships, Boys State, as well as veterans and local community members in need. This is always a fun event and a chance to catch up with neighbors and friends new and old. Rosburg is located approximately 8 miles east of Naselle on State Route 4. To reach the Rosburg Hall, turn on the Altoona-Pillar Rock Road and, in 200 yards, take the driveway on the right just before the bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.