LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Merchants Association, in conjunction with the Peninsula Performing Arts Center, has arranged for live music on the stage at Veterans Field at 111 Third St. S.E. in downtown Long Beach through the summer as part of the city’s centennial celebrations. Remaining Thursday sessions (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) are July 28, Brian O’Conner, with songs of the 1960s and 70s; Aug. 11 Jon Lee, a Fisher Poets songwriter; and Aug. 25, the Oyster Crackers, a Long Beach Peninsula group with vocal harmonies and original songs. Remaining Saturday sessions (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) are July 30, Joel Underwood Trio; Aug. 6, Rusty Hinges bluegrass; and Sept. 3 Beach Break, with surfer rock and more.

