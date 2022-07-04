PENINSULA — Music in the Gardens is planned July 9, the continuation of a popular fundraiser for the Water Music Festival. “This year there’s another line-up of awesome gardens!” new board member Steve Kovach said. For tickets visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5452946.
Lewis and Clark Encampment
KNAPPTON — The Knappton Cove Heritage Center on State Route 401 between the Astoria-Megler Bridge and Naselle will host the Lewis and Clark Encampment July 9-10, this Saturday and Sunday. During this living history event, the museum will be open at limited capacity from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. "We are following local health guidelines and are happy to welcome back visitors on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. during July and August. Face masks are always in style at the Pesthouse and vaccinations are encouraged!" Find more information at www.knapptoncoveheritagecenter.org.
Peninsula R&B Festival
NAHCOTTA — The fifth-annual Peninsula R&B Festival happens late next month, but musician/organizer Clint Carter is encouraging Blues music fans to buy tickets early, especially if they want to reserve the limited camping spots. The age 21-and-over event will feature eight bands. It will take place at the Port of Nahcotta Aug. 26 and 27, and includes art vendors, beer and wine, plus food, including fish and chips, Mexican and barbecue. To buy tickets, log on to tickettomato.com and look for event 7415 or access through www.peninsulabluesfest.com. Camping reservations can be made by emailing clintcarterblues@yahoo.com or by calling 360-244-5823.
AlAnon meetings
AlAnon is open to any adult, the only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of alcoholism in a relative or friend. The New Day AlAnon Family Group meets each Monday 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Ocean Park Library Conference Room. The meeting door is to the right of the library entrance on 256th Place. For information contact Barb B at 360-244-5566. The Other AlAnon Family Group meets on Zoom Fridays at 10 a.m. To receive a Zoom invite email dbelais@yahoo.com or call 503-318-6608.
