Ocean Beach Hospital leaders are asking south county voters to authorize a bond to pay for a variety of improvements.

ILWACO — Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics (OBHMC) invites community members to learn more about the capital facilities bond that will be on the April 25 special election ballot. The bond aims to increase access to and improve health-care services for rural residents. Voters should receive their ballots in the mail by April 7.

