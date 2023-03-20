ILWACO — Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics (OBHMC) invites community members to learn more about the capital facilities bond that will be on the April 25 special election ballot. The bond aims to increase access to and improve health-care services for rural residents. Voters should receive their ballots in the mail by April 7.
Attend a question-and-answer session to learn more:
• Thursday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at the Ilwaco Community Room in the Ilwaco Library next to the hospital, 158 First Avenue N.
The number of people OBHMC (also known as Public Hospital District 3 of Pacific County) serves has increased significantly. In 2022, the hospital district served almost 30,000 patients. OBHMC is designated a Critical Access Hospital by the state and federal governments to help bridge the healthcare gap between cities and rural communities.
Many people in the community still must travel long distances to get the basic and specialty care they need. If approved by voters, the bond will fund necessary improvements to increase the quality of and access to health-care services right here at home.
Bond projects include:
• Renovating patient rooms
• Adding a nonprofit urgent care center for non-life-threatening concerns or injuries
• Expanding the Ilwaco Clinic, the Wellness and Rehabilitation Center, and the pharmacy
• Increasing access to women’s health services at the Ocean Park Clinic
• Acquiring or adding space for specialty services such as orthopedics, dermatology, podiatry, urology, behavioral health, and diabetes care
• Upgrading medical equipment
• More efficient delivery of in-home nursing care services
• Energy efficiency improvements at facilities to save on utility costs
The bond is projected to cost $0.17 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The cost would be $5.67 per month or $68 per year for the owner of a $400,000 home. This rate is less than half of what voters approved in the last bond, which was paid off in 2021.
Ballots must be postmarked by April 25, 2023, or placed in a ballot box by 8 p.m. on Election Day to count.
