LONG BEACH — Community members and stakeholders celebrated the grand opening and dedication of the new Long Beach police station on June 1, ushering in a new era for the LBPD.
The new station, located at 104 3rd St. NW, replaces the old station at 212 Pacific Ave. S., which is becoming a visitors and business resources center that will be operated by the Long Beach Merchants Association. The new, bigger station offers nearly twice as much space as the old station, including a dedicated evidence room with lockers and centralized records kept on-site.
Dozens of community members and stakeholders were in attendance at the grand opening, including city councilors and staff from Long Beach and Ilwaco, elected officials from Pacific County and state and local law enforcement officers.
At the opening, Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips said the new station is a “fantastic” addition to the community, and helps LBPD move into the 21st century with a “real” police station. The old station was constructed in the early 1980s, and meant to house just a handful of people.
“This is really something that we needed to do,” Phillips said. “Everything now is on one compound and it makes us a lot more efficient and effective at what we’re doing. It really aids the officers and gives them a place where they’re supported and have the tools they need to be successful and take care of themselves.”
Phillips thanked a pair of former 19th District legislators, ex-State Sen. Dean Takko and ex-State Rep. Brain Blake, who were in attendance at the station’s dedication, for the role they played in securing the state capital funds for the new station to be constructed. The city was awarded about $700,000 for the station’s construction as part of the state’s 2019 capital budget.
“These two gentlemen, along with Rep. Jim Walsh, were instrumental in getting the funds to build this police station. That worked out great, so I really appreciate it,” Phillips said.
Current State Sen. Jeff Wilson was also in attendance, whom Phillips thanked for helping to secure new drug task force funding for Pacific County law enforcement agencies for the next two years.
Takko and Blake credited Phillips for his relentlessness in pushing to secure funding for the new station.
“I remember that we were able to swing the money on basically the last day of the session before we passed the budget … I called him and told him that it’s going to be in the budget, and I got the feeling over the phone like it was a kid on Christmas morning. He kept bugging me and I kept bugging them, and I guess it worked in the end,” Takko said.
