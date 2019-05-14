PACIFIC COUNTY — Six people and organizations were honored for their positive impact in Pacific County during the first ‘Compass Awards’ held May 9 at the Chinook Event Center as part of the annual Long Beach Peninsula Visitor Bureau’s Tourism Summit.
The awards recognized different aspects including social impact, cultural preservation, environmental responsibility, economic development, rising stars and customer service.
Award winners
The Changing Tides Award, a social impact award for organizations that worked to improve communities in Pacific County, went to the Port of Ilwaco. Port Manager Guy Glenn accepted the award. Nominees included Port of Peninsula, Frank Lehn, Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, Oysterville Sea Farms, Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, Salt Hotel & Pub, Grass Roots Garbage Gang, Ocean Beach Hospital & Clinics, Bank of the Pacific and Not a Ban a Better Plan.
The Anchor Award, a cultural preservation award for an organization that helped Pacific County thrive and bring forward its unique identity for the benefit of its residents and tourists, went to Nansen Malin and the Chinook Fish Hatchery. Nominees included Marsh’s Museum, Washington State Parks-Friends of North Head Light, Friends of Columbia River Gateway & Keepers of North Head Lighthouse, Sou’wester Lodge, The Village Club, Cape Disappointment State Park, Friends of Chinook School, Chinook Tribe “Promised Land” documentary, NW Carriage Museum, Tokeland Hotel and Shelburne Inn.
The Pacific Green Action Award, an award that recognized environmental responsibility and eco-friendly policies, went to Grassroots Garbage Gang. Nominees included Adrift Corporation, Willapa Wildlife Refuge, Surf Rider Foundation, Jim Sayce, Adrift Hotels LLC and Sou’wester Lodge.
The Lookout Award, also known as the ‘Investing in People Award,’ recognized a Pacific County organization that demonstrated leadership in county job creation, went given to the Pacific County Economic Development Council. Nominees included Dr. Roof and Fun Beach Speedway, Adrift LLC, Pacific County Youth Alliance, Shoalwater Bay Tribe, Guy Glenn and Grays Harbor Community College Education Center.
The Making Waves Award, also known as the ‘Rising Star Award, honored county leadership regarding new business development, community involvement, new innovation or bringing awareness to Pacific County tourism, went to Sandy Prosser of the Tokeland Chamber of Commerce. Nominees included Karla Martin Jensen, Dan Tobin, Sandy Prosser, Bill and Sue Svendsen, Village Club, Matt Lessnau, Tiffany and Brady Turner and Surfer Sands.
The Pacific County Tourism Ambassador of the Year, given in recognition of superior customer service, went to Juan Meza, server at the Shelburne Inn. Nominees included Skyler and Allan Fritz, of Tangly Cottage Gardening; Kathy Moore, of Okie’s Deli and Bakery; Mary Cooley, of the Carriage Museum; Richard Schroeder, wood craftsman Port of Ilwaco; and Brittany Bennett, of The Depot.
In addition to the Compass Awards, a trio of other honors were presented during the ceremony including the Navigator Award, given to Senator 19th District Dean Takko for community leadership. The Flagship Award, given for leadership appreciation, went to Laurie Anderson of the Pacific County Tourism Board of Directors. The Helping Hands Award, given for volunteerism, went to Cheryl Broom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.