Concentrating on the notes

Concentration shows on the faces of Naselle students freshman Grace Hunt, left, and eighth-grader Lauren Katyryniuk as they perform on their flutes during Naselle High School’s recent graduation ceremony. The band, which combines students of middle and high school age, performs under the direction of Karen Nelson. As well as the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” for the graduates’ procession into the gym, the group gave a solid rendition of Handel’s “Royal Fireworks Music.”