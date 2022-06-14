RAYMOND — After eight months of concerned citizens reporting suspicious activity and confidential informants honing in on illegal activity, a suspected major drug house in Raymond was raided by the Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force earlier this month.
The home, located on Fir Street, allegedly has been linked to near-constant foot and vehicle traffic at all times of the day and night since October 2021. The task force alleges that Christopher L. Lorton, 44, of Raymond, was the root of the problem.
According to court records, neighbors and informants alleged that Lorton allowed drug dealers to use his room at the home to sell illegal drugs. When one dealer was arrested, he allegedly allowed another to step in, over and over.
The activity resulted in the overdose of a person at the residence on Jan. 18 and, after a warning from a task force officer, the activity subsided for a few days before escalating right back to being a high-traffic area.
At least four to five drug dealers were reported to be operating out of Lorton's home. Lorton allegedly allowed the activity in exchange for a supply of drugs for himself and his girlfriend.
Officers executed a search warrant on June 9 and arrested Lorton for unlawful use of a building for drug purposes. During the search, they searched the entire house and located drug paraphernalia in another occupant’s room.
Inside the home, including four separate bedrooms, officers located burnt aluminum foil, burnt knives, hypodermic needles, a scale, meth straws, suspected fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
Lorton was arrested during the raid and faces a charge of unlawful use of a building for drug purposes. Another occupant was arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful use of a building for drug purposes, but her case was later dismissed.
During a preliminary hearing on June 10, Lorton was released from the Pacific County Jail on his own personal recognizance and will be formally arraigned on June 17.
According to a 14-day notice to comply issued to the residence and its occupants, rent had not paid rent since at least May 2020. Rent is past due $9,600.
Lorton and his girlfriend, Misti Kelm, were the primary residents at the home, owned by Lorton’s mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.