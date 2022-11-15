CHINOOK — Fire crews from Pacific County and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources have been battling a wildfire near Chinook. The fire currently has no containment and the community of Chinook has been issued a Level One Evacuation Notice.
A level one evacuation notice means that residents should prepare to leave if conditions worsen.
According to Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall, he was notified of the fire around 12 p.m. Tuesday by Pacific County Fire District 1. Other agencies also rushed to the scene along with DNR resources.
The fire is burning behind the Chinook Rock Pit and is estimated to be approximately 25 acres in size and is wind driven, with gusts up to 40 mph. Crews on scene are reporting that spot fires are starting about 1,000 yards ahead of the fire.
McDougall described erratic fire behavior and said spot fires ahead of the main fire were starting downhill and back burning uphill and merging into the main fire. Conditions are expected to remain favorable for minimal fire advancement.
“Things at this point are looking more promising,” McDougall said early Tuesday evening. “The evacuation order is expected to remain in place until tomorrow.”
DNR crews will be working throughout the night and plan to get in front of the fire tomorrow and get a handle on containment and stop its advancement towards the town.
