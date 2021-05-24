PACIFIC COUNTY — More than 80 people in Pacific County filed to run for local office during last week’s filing period for the 2021 election, with several south county races drawing multiple candidates.
In Long Beach, both positions on the city council up for election this fall drew multiple candidates after neither incumbent councilor opted to run for re-election. And in Ilwaco, an incumbent mayor will take on his predecessor to determine who will lead the city for the next four years.
LB contested council races
Of the two seats up for election on this year’s city council, neither of the incumbent councilors holding those positions are seeking re-election.
Holli Kemmer has held her position since February of 2016, when she was appointed to her position that was vacated by Jerry Phillips after he was elected mayor in 2015. She was overwhelmingly re-elected to a four-year term of her own in 2017, winning with 72% of the vote.
Kevin Cline also declined to run for re-election, announcing at a city council meeting earlier this spring that his family will be moving out of the state later this year. Cline has been on the council since winning election in 2017, defeating his opponent with 58% of the vote.
Both open seats drew a pair of candidates seeking to succeed Kemmer and Cline, and will be decided by the voters in the Nov. 2 general election.
The candidates filing to run for Cline’s seat includes Long Beach Merchants Association president Karla Jensen, 47, who also owns the Mermaid Inn & RV Park. She’ll face off against Patrick Reddy, 58, owner of the 360 Apartments that opened in Long Beach last year.
Richard Vincent, 75, owner of All Safe Mini-Storage and a U-Haul dealer, is filing to run for Kemmer’s seat. George Coleman, 72, a musician and retired software architect for Teradata, a database solution company, is also vying for the seat.
Ilwaco mayor’s race
As it was four years ago as well, the election for Ilwaco’s mayor will be a contested one this fall.
Incumbent mayor Gary Forner, 74, is seeking re-election to another four-year term. In 2017, Forner, who previously served on the Ilwaco City Council and is a longtime volunteer firefighter and retired park ranger, was narrowly elected to the post, beating out his opponent with 51% of the vote.
Forner will have to win another contested election to continue leading the city, and he’ll have to face off against his predecessor, Mike Cassinelli, to do so.
After serving on the city council for several years, Cassinelli, 78, served two consecutive terms as mayor, narrowly winning election to the post in 2009 with 53% of the vote, and then winning another term in 2013, that time uncontested. He declined to seek re-election in 2017, and is currently serving as the chair of the Democrats of Pacific County.
Three positions on the city council are also up for election, with two incumbents, Dave Cundiff and Jonathan Quittner, running for re-election unopposed.
The third position is currently held by Missy Bageant, who opted not to run for a second term. The sole candidate to file for the open position was Margarita Cullimore, 73. Cullimore hosts a weekly Latin music program on KMUN radio on Thursday nights.
Elsewhere in south countyOne of the three seats up for election on the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District Board of Directors is up for election. Amy Chadwick, 47, is seeking another term on the board, and will be joined on the November ballot by Ryan Crater, also 47, a U.S. Army veteran and principal planner and ecologist for Crater Land Use Consulting.
The only other contested south county race is for a seat on the Port of Chinook Board of Commissioners. Preston Devers, 58, and Doug Thompson, 71, filed to run for the open seat on the board. Devers is the owner of The Bridge RV Park, and Thompson is a former Astoria city councilor and current chair of the Lower Columbia Preservation Society.
Two seats are up for election on the Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors, and neither race will be contested. Tiffany Turner, 42, of Seaview, is running for re-election to her seat, but Michelle Binion, currently serving as chair of the board, opted not to run for re-election. Nansen Malin, 67, of Seaview, was the sole candidate to file for the position currently held by Binion. Malin is the chair of the Pacific County Republican Party and owns a floral business, Nansen Florals.
A pair of incumbents on the Ocean Beach Hospital Board of Commissioners are running for re-election to six-year terms. Both Kathlynn Northup-Snyder, 63, of Ilwaco, and Madeline Moore, 32, of Chinook, face no challengers.
On the Port of Ilwaco Board of Commissioners, Steve Newell, 65, of Seaview, filed to run for re-election to a six-year term and is unopposed.
