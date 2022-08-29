ASTORIA — A contractor working for the state of Oregon started work last week to dismantle and remove the Tourist No. 2, a historic ferry that partially sank at a floating dock on the Columbia River in late July.
Global Diving & Salvage, a Seattle-based company the state contracted to deconstruct the vessel, has moved equipment into the area near the Sixth Street viewing platform.
Ali Ryan Hansen, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of State Lands, said the ferry will be crushed in place, pulled from the water and set on a barge. Barriers will catch floating debris.
Hansen said the state anticipates the emergency removal will be completed by Sept. 5.
The pieces of the ferry will be taken to land and disposed.
In a Facebook post on Aug. 23, Mayor Bruce Jones thanked the state for acting promptly to remove the vessel.
“A sad ending to a historic vessel, but unfortunately, her fate was sealed many years ago when the extensive, expensive hull maintenance that old wooden boats require was not performed regularly,” he said.
Earlier this month, Oregon announced it would seize the Tourist No. 2 and pursue enforcement action against the ferry’s owner to try to recover some of the costs.
Hansen said the estimated cost of removal is over $1 million, which the state anticipates will increase.
After the ferry partially sank, cleaning up the subsequent fuel spill took priority.
Global Diving & Salvage led cleanup efforts with the U.S. Coast Guard and recovered about 525 gallons of diesel and 5 cubic yards of hazardous material.
The city temporarily closed the Sixth Street viewing platform last week after the ferry shifted and came to a rest against the base of the platform.
Astoria officials said the platform was closed as a precaution while the city ensured no damage was caused and no hazards were present.
The city said Aug. 24 that it did not observe any damage to the platform.
