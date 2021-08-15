LONG BEACH — An elderly resident of Ilwaco’s Sahalee neighborhood was sentenced in Pacific County South District Court last week, after being convicted this spring of intentionally feeding black bears.
Doris Parks, 77, received a suspended 90-day jail sentence and was fined $1,000 at an Aug. 9 sentencing hearing. Additionally, Parks is on unsupervised probation for 12 months and is not allowed to feed animals — except birds. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is allowed to visit Parks’ property to confirm she is complying with her sentence.
On May 20, Parks was found guilty by a jury for intentionally feeding, or attempting to feed, large wild carnivores or intentionally attracting large wild carnivores to land or a building. The six-person jury took just 30 minutes to convict Parks of the misdemeanor charge.
This isn’t the first time Parks has had a run-in with the justice system over allegations of intentionally feeding black bears. She was tried on the same charge in 2014, but her lawyer at the time struck a last-minute deal with the prosecution to drop the charge if Parks paid a $500 fine and refrained from feeding any wild animals for the next two years — which she appeared to adhere to.
But new charges were filed against Parks again in 2020, after a neighbor informed WDFW officers in June that he had security camera video footage of bears that appeared to be coming and going from Parks’ property over a period of several months. A WDFW wildlife biologist testified during the trial that the bears in the videos clearly had access to a very concentrated and unnatural food source, and that some of the bears looked “huge” for the time of year it was.
A WDFW officer conducted surveillance on the property and reported seeing up to five bears a day coming and going from the property, including three bears that appeared to be very large and overfed. The officer testified that he also once observed a bear walk up Parks’ driveway and onto her deck, but said he never personally saw Parks feeding bears. The neighbor with the security camera footage said he had witnessed Parks feeding the bears.
During a June 29, 2020 visit to the property, the officer said he talked privately with Parks’ cousin, who lived with Parks at the property. The cousin, the officer reported, told him that Parks was feeding the bears and that she refused to stop.
The cousin was called as a witness during the trial, and testified that Parks doesn’t feed bears. He claimed that Parks only puts out bird seed for birds and dog food for raccoons, and that there is never any food leftover for visiting bears. The cousin also testified that he didn’t even recall speaking with the WDFW officer, and that he cared about Parks and didn’t want to see her get in trouble.
Parks told the Seattle Times in June that she was appealing her conviction. An Observer request for comment from Parks’ attorney on the status of her appeal had not been returned as of this week’s print deadline.
A restitution hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 8.
