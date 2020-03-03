LONG BEACH — Car prowlers, speedy drivers and drug dealers beware; Long Beach Police are getting more sly with the help of an unmarked car.
At its March 2 meeting, Long Beach City Council approved a change to the city code that would allow the department to unmark one of its police cars.
Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips advocated for the change. He said it would be another tool for the officers to help protect the city.
The motion passed by a 3-2 vote, with councilors Holli Kemmer and Del Murry voting against.
“I personally think there are better ways to go about it,” Kemmer said.
Shorter cop shop
The council also approved a change to the height of the new police station. The change will reduce the cost of the new station by about $34,000, said David Glasson, Long Beach city administrator. The one story building will have space for 10 officers, four more than the city employs now, said Casey Meling, Long Beach Police Department’s deputy chief.
The project must be under $700,000, and the $34,000 could be used to buy lockers or new desks, Glasson said.
Some things will be able to transfer from the old building, but not everything, Glasson said.
“I’m sure Flint will keep his desk and the chair with the tape on it because that’s the way he is,” Glasson said.
Long Beach the beautiful
As part of Phillips’ push to remove dilapidated houses, the city was able to get an unused house on Oregon Avenue S and Fourth Street torn down on Feb. 27.
The city worked on getting the building removed for almost three years.
The council’s next meeting is 7 p.m. March 17 at City Hall, 115 Bolstad Ave.
