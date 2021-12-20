Correction Dec 20, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Erik Fagerland was misidentified as a different local architect in an online photo caption in last week's Coast River Business Journal article about the new Snow Peak USA camping resort in Seaview. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Usa Erik Fagerland Caption Military Photo Coast River Resort Snow Peak Architect Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVeith mystery remains unsolvedWhite Christmas possible in countyCrab season starts strong, canneries waver under workforce shortagesHeavy snowfall forecast for upper elevationsLong Beach financial outlook anchored by record-breaking revenuesUPDATED: Massive explosion rocks SurfsidePUD snags $5 million grant from state for broadband projectSurfside blast blamed on propane leakCounty vaccination rate closes in on 60% as interest jumpsDeath Notices: Micaela Gray, Monte Meyer Images Videos CommentedLetter: Say no to teaching Critical Race Theory (4)UPDATED: Massive explosion rocks Surfside (3)'Magic': Peninsula gains acclaim as psychedelic 'shroom' capital (3)Long Beach man injured in US101 rollover crash (1)Letter: Remembering polio and the Salk vaccine (1)Letter: Learning the truth makes us better (1)Coast Guard urges safety, preparedness for upcoming Dungeness crab season (1)Football semifinal: Naselle’s 2021 season ends with defeat as Comets lose to speedy Warriors, 68-32 (1)Ilwaco boys ‘enthusiastic’ with returning starters (1)Appeals court upholds reversal of halibut charter case (1)IHS planning how to counter student misdeeds (1) Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
