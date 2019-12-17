SOUTH BEND — PacCom has a new director after long-time Corrections Officer Ed Heffernan was appointed to the position earlier this month. He steps in to take over after former Director Tim Martindale left in October for a job in Bozeman, Montana.
Heffernan began working for the Pacific County Jail in 1996 after working for several years in the automotive program at Grays Harbor Community College in Aberdeen as an instructor’s assistant.
“I saw an advertisement for a job in the jail and thought ‘Hey, it looks like it might be interesting and it’s certainly closer to home,’ because we were living in Raymond,” he said. “So I applied and got hired Dec. 6 in 1996 so just over 23 years ago.”
He slowly worked his way up the organizational ladder inside the jail. He was a sergeant before relinquishing the position for personal reasons and has been a regular corrections officer ever since.
Building portfolio
In December 1998, Heffernan went to specialized training for Spillman Software, which is the records management system for the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.
“As the years have gone by, I have attended more training in that [software],” Heffernan said. “The last couple of years, I have been a system administrator for the jail side of the software. I helped [transfer] the jail over to a new system from what’s called ‘Classic Jail’ to ‘Centrix Jail.’”
The new jail software was installed in 2017, and it has been Heffernan’s responsibility to stay on top of it and keep it functioning.
New opportunity arrives
Once Martindale resigned as PacCom director in October, Sheriff Robin Souvenir began a brief search for his replacement but quickly decided to offer the position to Heffernan.
“I do know more about the system than just about anybody in the sheriff’s office, and that is a benefit,” Heffernan said. “The other thing of learning about the hardware and the inner operations with the surrounding counties and such are coming along too.”
Heffernan has already met with emergency dispatch center directors and coordinators in surrounding counties and notes that they have not only been receptive to him but have offered any help they can provide.
“They have said ‘You know, email anything you need, call if you have anything you’re confused about, or just let me know,’” Heffernan said. “So, I have a lot of support there.”
No direct dispatch training, yet
Unlike Martindale, who started his career in PacCom as a dispatcher before becoming director, Heffernan has no previous dispatching experience.
“It’s not a requirement to become a certified dispatcher [for the position],” Heffernan said. “But I would like to. The better I understand the processes that our dispatchers have to deal with, the easier it is to determine if this direction [or that direction] is correct for us to go. It would give me a better insight to judge the dispatching side of it altogether.”
No big changes
Heffernan doesn’t plan to make any immediate changes at PacCom other than making some state-mandated adjustments. He points out that the reason there isn’t a need for additional steps is because of the staff he inherited.
“The dispatchers that we have and being involved with the software side of it on the sheriff’s office I am familiar with a lot of the staff,” he said. “I think that the staff we have in the dispatch room are outstanding. I am very thankful for that because it’s not something I have to be concerned about. They know what they are doing.”
Looking ahead‘I am enjoying the new job, and I enjoy the challenge,” he said. “I’m kind of a geek anyway. I like all the systems and software I have to learn. I am about in heaven right there, and they’re paying me for it. I think I look forward to it being a constant challenge like that.
He continued, “things will almost constantly be changing, and technology is always changing. I look forward to being able to learn about this new technology and see what’s going to best effect our center, so we are giving the public the best service.”
Sheriff comments
Sheriff Robin Souvenir has spoken highly about Heffernan and the ease of selecting him for the position. The two had previously worked together at the sheriff’s office, and Heffernan’s abilities were well-known.
“Ed got hired Dec. 2, 1996, so he’s been working for the sheriff’s office for the last 23 years,” Souvenir said. “He has been a very identifiable employee. He is just an all-around good guy. He will do a fantastic job for us.”
