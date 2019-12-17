SOUTH BEND — The battle to get Washington state to help fund county public defenders will continue in the 2020 legislative session.
Funding for trial court public defense was one of the four priorities discussed at a meeting of county officials and state legislators on Thursday, Dec. 12. The meeting was organized by the Washington State Association of Counties, which is a lobbying organization that builds statewide legislative priorities for Washington counties.
In addition to public defender funding, Washington counties are asking the state to:
• Coordinate with counties when removing fish passage barriers;
• Continue to help fund behavioral health services; and
• Not propose any new unfunded mandates.
Jane Wall works in policy and legislative relations for the association of counties and is the managing director for the Washington State Association of County Engineers. Wall led the meeting and said policymakers are interested in getting out of the 2020 session quickly and leaving any major issues to the full legislative session in 2021.
Public defense
Washington state funds pay for about 4% of county public defender costs, according to the Washington Association of Counties. In 2018, Pacific County spent about $498,800 on public defense; the state provided about $33,900 in funding for those services, according to Pacific County Fiscal Analyst Paul Plakinger.
The state’s contribution to public defense hasn’t kept up with the increasing costs for counties. Public defender costs in Pacific County rose by almost $200,000 in five years, with the county spending about $310,000 on defenders in 2013. In the same time period, state contributions to public defense rose by about $3,400.
Counties are asking the state fund public defense in full.
“I am always the optimist but I will say that I understand this is a huge hurdle,” Wall said. “This is a significant chunk of money and there has not been a huge appetite in our legislature to fund this fully let alone even at half the rate.”
Companion bills in the House and the Senate will be revived in the coming session to try to phase in funding for public defender costs over a 10-year-period.
Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said he tried to get some of the marijuana excise tax diverted to public defense costs, but failed to gain traction.
Fish passage barrier removal
In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court left in place a lower court order that the Washington state government pay for the removal of culverts blocking fish migration in a 14-county area around Puget sound. The state must fix the barriers by 2030.
“This is around a $3 billion — probably at the end of the day more like a $4 or $5 billion issue — that the state faces,” Wall said.
There are culverts at issue owned by the state and for the moment counties and cities that aren’t subject to the deadline, Wall said. But most likely counties will be required to remove fish passage barriers in the future, and the mandate will be extended beyond Puget Sound.
The counties are asking that as the state fixes the nearly 7,000 road miles worth of culverts, it not forget counties have about 40,000 road miles with culverts that will need fixes. If the state is already replacing a culvert, and there are two upstream culverts under county jurisdiction, the hope is those updates will be bundled together and knocked out all at once.
This session will include a House bill to strengthen the recommendations of the Fish Barrier Removal Board, which will try to take a holistic view of the problem, said Walsh, who is backing the bill. State Rep. Brian Blake, D-Aberdeen, will also sign onto it.
“Our thought was if we can give the Fish Barrier Approval Board more authority, put teeth behind its prioritizing, make it the client and make the Washington State Department of Transportation kind of the contractor, then we might get more effective results and that’s the idea behind this new bill,” Walsh said.
Both the Transportation Department and the Washington State Fish and Wildlife Department are working to address barriers to fish passage.
Pacific County Commission Chairman Frank Wolfe said the counties want to fix these culverts but the standards are sometimes too costly. He talked about a stream crossing removal of a culvert that was attempted a few years ago in Pacific County.
“It went from, ‘Well we can’t have a small culvert, we need a big culvert, and then we need to have one of the arch culverts, and then we need to have a bridge,’” Wolfe said. “At that point the county basically said, ‘Well we’re off the table then because we flat out can’t afford a bridge.’”
Lisa Olsen, fellow Pacific County commissioner, said the one-size-fits-all model can kill the smaller counties.
Blake said these projects would require a lot of coordination, but that the end goal is worth it.
“The upside to this in 30 years when we get all this done is we’ll have more modern infrastructure and we’re going to be able to reduce flooding and debris flows will be able to pass through downstream,” Blake said.
Behavioral health
Behavioral health will not be as large of an issue this session due to the legislature’s major funding of initiatives during the 2019 session. But the counties are still concerned about gaps in services, which must be addressed. Legislators told county officials to be aggressive in letting them know what is needed on a county level.
Fast session
Given a chance to speak about his priorities moving forward, Sen. Dean Takko, D-Longview said he is still trying to secure funding for a drug task force in Pacific County. He said he wouldn’t make any promises but that some fellow legislators seemed open to the idea.
Overall, he said he didn’t expect any large or controversial initiatives to come out during the session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.