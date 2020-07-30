SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday, July 30, to adopt new regulations for short-term vacation rentals, while also voting to lift most elements of a moratorium in place since February on new vacation rental applications.
The board unanimously voted to adopt amendments that cover an array of issues, the most notable of which aims to prevent clusters of vacation rentals in residentially zoned neighborhoods. The board also unanimously voted to lift the moratorium on new vacation rental applications in R-2 and R-R zoning districts, while keeping intact the moratorium on R-1 zones for the time being.
The votes were held following a virtual public hearing that lasted about an hour, which included comments from more than a dozen people on all sides of the issue.
The biggest issue for those opposed to the additional regulations is the density rule, which requires new short-term rentals to have a radius of at least 300 feet — from all property lines — from any other short-term rental property in R-2 and R-R zoning districts. They also asked the county to conduct a study on how the new regulations would impact Pacific County’s economy.
Several people, who were otherwise generally in favor of the new restrictions, stated during the hearing that they thought the county wasn’t going far enough to restrict vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods. They argue vacation rentals should not be allowed at all in R-1 zones, saying that the commercial intent of vacation rentals conflicts with the residential character of R-1 neighborhoods.
By voting to continue the moratorium on new vacation rental applications in R-1 zones, the commissioners asked the Pacific County Planning Commission to have more discussion on whether additional — or different — restrictions should be considered for vacation rentals specifically in R-1 zones. The county’s goal is for the planning commission to deliver new recommendations to the county commissioners before the moratorium entirely expires on Sept. 14.
The Observer will have more coverage of the July 30 meeting in next week’s print issue.
