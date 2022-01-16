Housing inventory was extremely low throughout 2021, as buyers and investors attempted to capitalize on low mortgage rates and nearly instant equity from home purchases. And things got even more competitive later in the year when housing inventory dropped to new lows. This record decline in inventory was quite unusual given that the late fall and early winter months are typically the slow season for real estate. The drop in inventory wasn’t just surprising — it also had a massive impact on housing prices. With less inventory comes an uptick in prices and quicker sales, as buyers have to compete for the homes that are listed on the market. In turn, a third of houses sold in less than one week during that time.
LONG BEACH — Pacific County is one of "10 of the hottest second-home destinations in America," according to MarketWatch News, an online news source focusing on economics and personal finance.
In article subtitled, "Looking for a getaway home or an investment property? Here’s where others are buying homes," Pacific was the only county on the West Coast highlighted by MarketWatch. (See tinyurl.com/marketwatch-second-homes.)
"Centered on Willapa Bay, an area responsible for a large part of the nation’s oyster harvest, Pacific County’s second-home price averages $385,000," the article says.
"Why are so many people flocking to these lesser-known locales? Shaun Greer, vice president of sales and marketing at Vacasa, a vacation rental management platform, says there’s been a spike in interest in more remote destinations, as people are working remotely or figure they won’t be needed in the office as much, and are looking for interesting spots for investment properties," according to MarketWatch.
"In addition to remote employees buying homes in places where they can work and play, Lewis says other people have been buying second homes as a pandemic retreat from the big city," the article reports.
"A lot of folks feel stifled by travel restrictions, and it’s a relief to have a second place to call home," Lewis said.
The county's growing popularity comes as no surprise to anyone keeping track of the local real estate market, where prices have been on a steep upward trajectory while the housing inventory plumbs a record low.
In December, Pacific County's average home selling price of $356,273 was only slightly more than half the $702,001 average in the 26-county Northwest Multiple Listing Service area, which is western Washington plus a smattering of counties east of the Cascades.
As of Jan. 16, the online real estate listing service Zillow showed 26 houses available to buy in Pacific County in the $300,000 to $600,000 price range; 30 priced up to $300,000; and seven at $600,000-plus.
