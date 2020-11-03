SOUTH BEND — Under law, every county assessor must physically inspect every property in their county at least once every six years. In Pacific County, appraisers working for the county assessor’s office inspect one-sixth of the county every year.
Pacific County appraisers are now working in the north part of the county in areas north and east of Raymond outside city limits to Grays Harbor and Lewis County lines, as well as outside South Bend city limits down through Naselle to the Wahkiakum County line, where they will be physically inspecting all homes and properties.
The appraisers will all have identification, be wearing orange vests marked with Pacific County Assessor on the back and their vehicles’ doors will be clearly marked with the Pacific County logos. The inspections usually take just a few minutes and consist of a knock on the door, a walk around and new photos of each property with the occasional re-measure of buildings that appear changed or inaccurate on our records from the last inspection.
Assessor’s office staff will always have a county issued identification and all social distancing guidelines will be followed during onsite inspections. The assessor’s office strongly recommends that property owners ask for identification if they have any concerns or are not sure who is on their property.
If you have any questions, you can call the Pacific County Assessor’s office at 360-875-9301 or email Bruce Walker, Pacific County assessor, at brucew@co.pacific.wa.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.