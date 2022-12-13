SOUTH BEND — Joyce Kidd, who won a third term last month to continue serving as Pacific County’s auditor for another four years, announced her intention on Tuesday to retire from the position on March 31.

Kidd’s forthcoming retirement was disclosed at the Pacific County Board of Commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 13, just ahead of the Observer’s print deadline for this week. Kidd did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

